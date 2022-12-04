ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe

By Ben Hillyer
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at Windance subdivision. Dive teams later located the body in the lake.

Barnes worked as a transport deputy and was well-respected in the agency and with the courts, according to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Lana McKay
3d ago

LORD I Pray 🙏🤲🙌 You Give The Family and Friends Comfort For The Loss Of Mr. Barnes 🙏🤲🙌

Big Daddy
3d ago

Life jackets save lives. Very sad x-mas time.

