ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Culture USMNT built during this World Cup is central to its continued progress | Opinion

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men have been here before. Several times in fact, and each time there’s a promise this will be a stepping stone, that the USMNT will be better at the next World Cup because of the lessons learned.

Yet it never happens. So how, the U.S. players were asked after another round of 16 exit , are they so certain this time will be different?

In a word, culture.

Yes, this team has more talent than any previous U.S. team, with a foundation established to ensure more keeps coming. But it is the players' belief in one another, their complete buy-in to the team, that will keep them progressing.

"People see the talent on this team and they get excited. I think the camaraderie with this team is exciting," said DeAndre Yedlin, who came to Qatar as the only U.S. player with World Cup experience , having played in 2014. "There’s going to be some guys that won’t be a part of the next one, there’s going to be some people that leave the group. But we’ve built a foundation and a culture that, if guys don’t fit into that culture, then they probably won’t be with the group.

"It’s a brotherhood. I’m really proud of that culture we’ve built."

MORE: Netherlands tops USMNT 3-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2LTt_0jWwernZ00
DeAndre Yedlin (22), the only USMNT player with World Cup experience entering Qatar, consoles Haji Wright after losing a round of sixteen match against the Netherlands in Khalifa International Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran, USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of reasons the U.S. men have never had anything close to the success of the U.S. women, who are two-time defending World Cup champions and have four titles overall. The women’s game doesn’t yet have the same competitive depth because of decades of engrained discrimination – women in England were banned from playing soccer from 1921 to 1971 , for goodness' sake – and Title IX gave the USWNT a head start on almost every other country.

U.S. Soccer, for all its faults , also invested in its women’s team in a way few other countries did until the last decade or so. College soccer provides a direct and steady pipeline for the national team.

But the USWNT also long ago established a culture of success that is passed along from generation to generation. A player comes into the USWNT knowing there are certain expectations, and you either meet them or you’re gone. Even the most talented players conform to the team, rather than having the team conform to them.

The USMNT has never quite had that. Pride in country, of course. Cohesiveness during an event, sure. Strong bonds between certain players, absolutely.

But a teamwide ethos, top to bottom, that carries over from one squad to the next, one tournament to the next? Not really.

Which makes sense. For much of the USWNT’s existence, the USWNT was the only game around once players were done with college. Or the only one that offered stability and financial certainty. The men had more, and often more lucrative, options.

Christian Pulisic, for example, makes almost $9.6 million a year playing for Chelsea. The money he gets from U.S. Soccer is pocket change by comparison.

That’s not to suggest the U.S. men are mercenaries or don’t care about representing their country. Neither could be further from the truth. But there is a level of commitment with the USWNT that comes from being dependent on one another that the USMNT has never had. Never had to have.

Until now.

Criticize Gregg Berhalter’s tactical strategy and substitutions all you want. But creating an enduring culture has been as important to him as identifying talent, and he has never wavered in that. By creating a culture, you foster accountability. With accountability comes increased expectations.

Because of the culture the USWNT has established, anything less than a title, or at least a final, is viewed as a disappointment. That’s where the USMNT wants to be.

"That’s part of changing the expectations of our fans, changing the expectations of the players in the locker room. Not feeling like we won a trophy just because we moved to the round of 16," goalkeeper Matt Turner said. "We want to be able to compete for these trophies, compete with these teams."

It’s not clear yet whether Berhalter will remain the USMNT coach for the next cycle; while he spoke of an eight-year project Friday, he was noncommittal Saturday. Regardless of whether it’s him or someone else in the role, however, they have to continue nurturing this culture that Berhalter began.

The United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico. With the caliber of talent the USMNT already has, young players who will be in their prime four years from now, the idea of contending for the World Cup on home soil is not far-fetched.

But it won’t happen if it’s just a group of guys who come together every few months for national team camps. It has to be this brotherhood that recognized they were better as a collective than as individuals and, in doing so, endeared themselves to the U.S. public and gave the world a glimpse of their potential.

"I do feel like we’ve made progress," Berhalter said. "I feel like when you look at our team, there’s a very clear identity of what we’re trying to do. We have a group that’s extremely committed to each other, to what they’re trying to accomplish on the field."

The 2026 World Cup will determine whether the USMNT is truly different or if this tournament was a one-off. The clock is already ticking.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Culture USMNT built during this World Cup is central to its continued progress | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

700K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy