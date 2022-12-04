ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
FOX Sports

Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home

AL KHOR, Qatar — England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup after his home was attacked by armed intruders, head coach Gareth Southgate and the English Football Association confirmed Sunday. Sterling was left out of the England team for its 3-0 victory over Senegal in the...
NBC Chicago

Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'

Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
BBC

Michael O'Neill: Former manager returns as Northern Ireland boss

Michael O'Neill has returned for a second spell as Northern Ireland manager on a five-and-a-half year contract. The 53-year-old will take charge for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, succeeding Ian Baraclough who was sacked from the post on 21 October. O'Neill became Stoke City manager in November 2019 but...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Yardbarker

Arsenal will share some of their World Cup earnings with Championship club

Arsenal is one of the clubs that supplied the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a lot of talents and one of them is Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have been in fine form this season, so naturally, several of their key players were selected by their nation for the competition. Ramsdale...
The Guardian

England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings

England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
Yardbarker

New Celtic signing spoke to Scottish football veteran prior to move

St Johnstone defender David Wotherspoon has revealed that he spoke to new Celtic signing Ally Johnston about the prospect of a move to Paradise. Wotherspoon, 32, had a spell with Celtic as a youngster but has made his name playing for Hibs and St Johnstone and was part of the Canada National Team out in Qatar.

