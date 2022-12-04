These 14 LGBTQ movies will lift your spirits this holiday season

Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers in "Single All The Way." Philippe Bosse/Netflix

A good holiday movie can warm your heart and put you in a festive mood.

Dozens of holiday films have been released in more recent years catering to the LGBTQ community.

Some films can be streamed right now, including "Happiest Season" and "Single All The Way."

RuPaul appears in "The Bitch Who Stole Christmas." VH1

"The Bitch Who Stole Christmas"

The self-described "draggiest Christmas movie ever made" follows Olivia (Krysta Rodriguez), an ambitious journalist assigned by her boss (RuPaul) to write an exposé about a Winter Ball competition in the small town of Tuckahoe.

Instead, she stumbles upon a gaggle of vicious housewives and a plot to destroy Christmas. If over-the-top camp is what you're seeking this holiday season, then "The Bitch Who Stole Christmas" delivers in spades.

Stream "The Bitch Who Stole Christmas" on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Apple TV, or Google Play Movies & TV.

Jonathan Bennett and Brad Hardner in "The Christmas House." Hallmark

"The Christmas House"

A married couple (Treat Williams and Sharon Lawrence) invites their adult children, including gay son Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his partner (Brad Hardner), to stay with them in the weeks leading up to Christmas to revisit the old family tradition of transforming their childhood home into "The Christmas House" — a process that means extensively decorating the home for the Christmas holiday for what could possibly be the last time.

While "The Christmas House" has a sequel, it's not nearly as good as the original.

Stream "The Christmas House" on Amazon Prime Video.

Laur Allen and Amanda Righetti in "Christmas at the Ranch." New Era Entertainment

"Christmas at the Ranch"

Haley (Laur Allen), an energy drink executive, hasn't been back to her family's ranch in years. But when her brother Charles (Archie Kao) calls one day and tells her the ranch is in dire financial straits, Haley reluctantly comes home.

Together with the ranch hand, Kate (Amanda Righetti), Haley risks it all to save the homestead, and in the process, finds love where she least expects it.

Stream "Christmas at the Ranch" on Amazon Prime Video.

Blake Lee and Ben Lewis in "The Christmas Setup." Lifetime

"The Christmas Setup"

In Lifetime's first bonafide LGBTQ Christmas film, Hugo (Ben Lewis), a New York City lawyer, returns home to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to celebrate the holidays with his mother Kate (Fran Drescher) and brother Aiden (Chad Connell).

Kate sets things up so Hugo crosses paths with his old high school crush Patrick (Blake Lee), and the two quickly hit it off. But when Hugo gets a promotion requiring him to move to London, will he choose his career over love?

Stream "The Christmas Setup" on Lifetime's website.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Peter Porte in "Dashing in December." Paramount Network

"Dashing in December"

Wyatt (Peter Porte), a New York investor, hasn't been home to his family's Colorado ranch in years.

When he finally returns home for the holidays to convince his mother (Andie MacDowell) to sell the ranch, an unexpected romance kindles between Wyatt and the brooding ranch hand, Heath Ramos (Juan Pablo Di Pace), forcing Wyatt to rethink what matters to him most.

Stream "Dashing in December" on Amazon Prime Video.

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in "Falling for Christmas." Netflix

"Falling for Christmas"

This Netflix romantic comedy, in which spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan) gets amnesia after a skiing accident and falls for lodge owner Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet), isn't LGBTQ-centric, but it does include a blink-and-you'll-miss-it twist at the end that will make you chuckle.

Stream "Falling for Christmas" on Netflix.

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in "Happiest Season." The Happiest Season/Hulu

"Happiest Season"

In this heartwrenching romantic comedy, Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) spend the Christmas holidays with Harper's family. But Abby's plans to propose on Christmas morning are quickly derailed when she learns Harper hasn't come yet to her parents.

Will Harper finally muster up the courage to be truthful with her parents about Abby?

Stream "Happiest Season" on Hulu.

Bailey Bass, Robert Gossett, Regina Taylor, Jermaine Jordan, and Derek Chadwick in "A Jenkins Family Christmas." BET+

"A Jenkins Family Christmas"

On the first Christmas after their father's death, Baneatta (Regina Taylor) and Beverly (Kim Coles) try to carry on his Christmas traditions, but when a secret half-sister surprises them one day, all hell breaks loose.

Meanwhile, Kenny (Anthony Chatmon II), brings his boyfriend Logan (Derek Chadwick) home for the holidays, adding tensions to the already strained family gathering.

Stream "A Jenkins Family Christmas" with BET+.

Netflix

"Let It Snow"

Based on the YA novel by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, "Let It Snow" centers on the lives of a group of high school seniors, including a lesbian couple, brought together when a snowstorm descends on their small midwestern town.

Stream "Let It Snow" on Netflix.

Tello Films

“Season of Love”

This lighthearted ensemble movie focuses on the interlinked stories of three lesbian couples during one holiday stretch. Think "Love Actually," but with a queer twist.

Stream "Season of Love" through Tello Films' website.

The movie centers on best friends who fall for each other. Philippe Bosse/Netflix

"Single All The Way"

When Peter (Michael Urie), a social media strategist in LA, heads home for Christmas, he convinces his best friend (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend. But his mother (Kathy Najimy) has other plans, setting him up on a date with her personal trainer (Luke Macfarlane).

Will Peter choose the handsome trainer or the best friend who has always been by his side?

Stream "Single All The Way" on Netflix.

Act1Scene2 Productions

"Some Kind of Christmas"

After five years, Gary (Tomathan McGinnis) breaks tradition and goes home to Atlanta to spend Christmas with his family.

But after an unexpected breakup, Gary takes the advice of a friend and creates the perfect boyfriend (Davien Harlis), who he meets through a dating app, to take home and meet the family.

Stream "Some Kind of Christmas" through Tubi.

Ryan McPartlin and Sarah Drew in "Twinkle All The Way." Lifetime

"Twinkle All The Way"

To pull off a stunning Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner (Sarah Drew) joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company (Ryan McPartlin).

Like "Falling for Christmas," another entry on our list, "Twinkle All The Way" isn't an LGBTQ-oriented film, but this Christmas movie did feature the first LGBTQ kiss ever on Lifetime.

Watch "Twinkle All The Way" through Lifetime's Movie Club.

Elise Bauman and Tattiawna Jones in "Under the Christmas Tree." Lifetime

"Under the Christmas Tree"

Alma (Elise Bauman) and Charlie (Tattiawna Jones) when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor's Holiday Celebration in Alma's backyard.

Sparks soon fly between the two as the tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town's pâtissière expert (Ricki Lake) bring out the best in them and inspire each other to take leaps of faith.

Stream "Under the Christmas Tree" on Lifetime's website.