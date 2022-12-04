ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ronde, OR

Grand Ronde citizens vote to limit disenrollment

By Chris Aadland
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eP1VI_0jWwejyz00

Many say the move to amend the tribe’s constitution is a critical step in community healing after painful disenrollments a decade ago divided tribal citizens

Chris Aadland
Underscore News and Indian Country Today

GRAND RONDE, Ore. — Being Indigenous and living in the homelands of her ancestors is the most important part of Erin Bernando’s identity.

It’s a history she can trace back to Ta-hon-nah Tumulth, a chief of a Chinook band of Cascade Indians who signed the Willamette Valley treaty in 1855 and lived near present-day Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge. The treaty that Ta-hon-nah Tumulth signed led to the formation of a reservation for what would become the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

Yet, that connection to Chief Tumulth would be used against Bernando and dozens of her relatives during one of the most divisive periods of the tribe’s modern history. That painful period exposed broad disagreement over how the tribe determines its formal requirements for belonging that persist today.

Despite being part of negotiations for the 1855 treaty, the U.S. government executed Tumulth before he was able to move to the reservation. Residency there would eventually become an enrollment requirement — and the basis the tribe used in 2014 to revoke citizenship for Bernando and 85 of Tumulth’s other descendants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hX95y_0jWwejyz00

Grand Ronde tribal member Matthew Wilkinson stands in the ceded lands of his great-great-great-great Grandfather Chief Tumulth. The tribe disenrolled Wilkinson in 2014. (Photo courtesy of Erin Bernando.)

Bernando and her relatives eventually saw their citizenship restored. And had the issue been raised today, it wouldn’t have led to a mass disenrollment controversy that divided tribal citizens.

That’s because the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde recently took a major step to prevent such ruptures. Tribal members voted to amend their constitution to prevent most disenrollments. That sets Grand Ronde apart from nearly every other tribe in the U.S. that has disenrolled citizens for financial or political reasons — disenrollments that critics call arbitrary and unjust.

Grand Ronde tribal member Mia Prickett holds her initial “letter of intent to disenroll,” along with her Tribal ID card. (Photo courtesy of Erin Bernando.)

Bernando, who lives and works in Portland, called the vote a relief.

“What I hope it means is just that we are healing from some of these historical traumas that we then kind of unleashed upon ourselves and that we are moving past that kind of thing,” Bernando said. “That we’re really embracing our membership, and moving forward to face some of these enrollment problems head-on.”

SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY .

In an all-mail election in November, Grand Ronde citizens resoundingly voted to change the tribe’s constitution to prohibit disenrolling a member unless they enrolled fraudulently or were a citizen of another tribe when they attained Grand Ronde citizenship. The vote capped more than a year of discussions and meetings where tribal leaders gathered feedback on unresolved enrollment issues.

Though turnout was only a small percentage of the tribe’s approximately 5,700-citizen population, nearly 76 percent of the 679 who participated voted in favor of the proposal. The results were finalized after nobody challenged the results to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, which oversaw the vote.

Grand Ronde is now one of the few tribes that has revised its constitution to prevent such expulsions, according to experts who study the issue.

“They’ve made tremendous strides,” said David Wilkins, a political scientist and professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond who studies tribal disenrollment. “I'm not aware of many tribes that have taken the kind of necessary steps to try and address the gaping holes in the human rights records that they've created for themselves and the people they have cast out or are trying to cast out.”

Grand Ronde leaders gathered feedback from tribal members through surveys and at meetings about long-standing complaints over complicated requirements that make enrolling difficult.

But the foremost concern tribal citizens reported was the desire to resolve all remaining issues from the disenrollment disputes that erupted in 2013.

Grand Ronde Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy said in an interview that the problem was partly caused by poor historical census records the tribe inherited from the federal government. Even as the tribe works to address the issues that led to the mass disenrollment incident, Kennedy said those faulty records mean it’s possible there could be additional disenrollment attempts like the one Tumulth’s descendants faced.

Still, Kennedy said the tribe is working to prevent that.

“We are not looking backwards,” Kennedy said , adding that the tribe’s vote to limit disenrollment “reassures the membership that the Tribal Council is committed to healing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mvlxd_0jWwejyz00

Matthew Wilkinson stands before the tombstone of Indian Mary, the youngest daughter of Chief Tumulth. (Photo courtesy of Erin Bernando.)

Defining who belongs

One of the most fundamental rights of a tribal nation is its ability to determine independently how it defines citizenship. It’s a right reinforced by the 1978 Supreme Court decision in Santa Clara Pueblo v. Martinez .

But that also means tribal members have limited options outside of their tribe’s own court when facing attempts to expel them from their tribe for questionable reasons, Wilkins said. Even that assumes a tribe has its own court. Out of 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States, about 400 run a court system of their own, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The 1978 Supreme Court ruling has meant that the federal government mostly doesn’t get involved in tribal disenrollment controversies. Experts have argued that it does have the ability to intervene in some circumstances, like when property rights are involved.

Such limited options for recourse mean tribal governments can easily abuse their power to decide who belongs in the tribe, according to Wilkins, who included the Grand Ronde situation in the 2017 book he wrote with his wife, Shelly Hulse Wilkins: "Dismembered: Native Disenrollment and the Battle for Human Rights."

While Wilkins, a citizen of the Lumbee Nation of North Carolina, said that while there are valid reasons tribes have cited when revoking citizenship, such as fraudulent enrollment, the vast majority of tribal disenrollments have served to enshrine political power, punish rivals, or are financially motivated. Disenrolling a swath of members means those who remain get an increased share of limited tribal services and programs, he said.

The practice is “as anti-Indigenous as anything I’m aware of,” Wilkins said, and not reflective of the ways Indigenous people and tribal nations traditionally determined who belonged or how they dealt with questions of justice like the banishment of a tribal member.

Experts believe the mass “disenrollment epidemic” is rooted in the expansion of tribal gaming operations and increased success beginning in the early 1990s. That belief is supported by a recent academic study that found tribes with gaming operations are 30 percent more likely to disenroll a member.

During its own mass disenrollment era, Grand Ronde owned what was at the time the state’s most profitable casino. The tribe’s disenrollment attempts earned it notoriety alongside other tribes, like the Nooksack Indian Tribe in Washington state and the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians in California, that have disenrolled citizens amid public outcry for reasons many call abusive or unjustifiable.

Bernando and the other Tumulth descendants who were disenrolled eventually had their citizenship reinstated. Bernando said she believes her family “banging the pots and pans” helped reverse sentiment over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evATj_0jWwejyz00

Tumulth family members gathered with their lawyers outside the Grand Ronde Court of Appeals in June 2016. (Photo courtesy of Erin Bernando.)

She said her family’s experience and vocal opposition helped illustrate the broader enrollment issues and drive home the idea that disenrollments could affect all Grand Ronde families, whether that’s being threatened with revoked citizenship or difficulties with becoming a member.

“It hurts so bad,” Bernando said. “It's so personal. And you can't really understand that unless you're going through it. Once people really understood what was happening, and that they kind of had those problems and their family too, I think that's what changed.”

A rare example

No official numbers exist, because tribal governments often aren’t eager to share details and aren’t obligated to publicize that information, Wilkins said he believes that about 90 of the 574 federally recognized tribes have disenrolled upwards of 10,000 citizens for abusive reasons.

Wilkins, who spent time in Oregon with Grand Ronde people facing disenrollment during hearings in tribal court nearly a decade ago, said he was stunned when leaders went so far as to remove deceased tribal members who the tribe said didn’t belong. He said the new protections from disenrollment were “long overdue.”

“Now they have apparently righted themselves,” Wilkins said.

Sign up for ICT’s free newsletter .

The change makes Grand Ronde one of the few tribes that have not only re-enrolled expelled citizens but have enacted policy changes to protect tribal citizens from future abusive disenrollments. Three other tribes — the Passamaquoddy in Maine, the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in California and Washington state’s Spokane Tribe — have embedded protections against unjust disenrollments through constitutional reforms, Wilkins said, adding that there could be one or two others he is unaware of.

Of the three, the Spokane Tribe is the only other nation that had previously disenrolled citizens for reasons many like Wilkins say are unjust.

A few other tribes, Wilkins said, have made changes to address disenrollment though statutory changes enacted by elected leaders or expressed desires to make policy changes to protect against the actions.

Hopefully, he said, Grand Ronde’s reversed stance will motivate other tribes that have similarly engaged in unfair disenrollments “to think about their actions and how egregious and violative they are of who we once were as Indigenous communities” and take similar steps to limit the procedure to justifiable cases.

Wilkins also said he hoped Grand Ronde officials “will get the word out” about reforms so national organizations, like the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), have another example of how a tribe’s stance toward disenrollment can evolve and prompt them to take stronger stands against abusive disenrollments.

Organizations like NCAI will need to lead any effort to convince all tribes to eliminate unfairly revoking tribal membership, Wilkins said. NCAI itself faced protesters outside its annual gathering in October from anti-disenrollment advocates and tribal disenrollees calling for the organization to take a stronger stand against the procedure.

More aggressive action from the federal government and a willingness by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to pressure tribes against revoking tribal citizenship for questionable reasons would help, Wilkins added. He also suggested that tribes form an intertribal appeals court for Indigenous people to turn to if they are unable to fight disenrollment proceedings in their own tribal court or if their tribe doesn’t have a tribal court to turn to.

Until then, he said, controversial disenrollments will continue, and could resume at tribes like Grand Ronde, because tribal political situations and constitutional protections can quickly be reversed. That will remain the case as long as tribal leaders continue to be influenced by their own political interests or financial considerations like casino revenue sharing via per capita payment to individual tribal members.

“We have these occasional gold nuggets, like Grand Ronde,” Wilkins said. “So that gives me a bit of hope, although I'm always on the edge when it comes to this. I'm not going to hang my hat thinking the battle has been won, because it hasn't.”

Healing divides

Grand Ronde’s nine-member tribal council voted in August to allow the tribe’s members to vote on the issue.

“It was just a very negative experience in watching the way tribal members turned on each other, watching the way it just divided the tribe,” Tribal Council Vice Chair Chris Mercier, who was a council member for most of those years, said in a Sept. 21 informational video about the upcoming vote. “I don’t want to ever see the tribe go through what it went through eight or nine, 10 years ago.”

The tribe adopted a new constitution in 1984, one year after it managed to restore its status as a federally recognized tribe. Achieving restoration required a nearly 30-year battle after the U.S. government terminated Grand Ronde’s status as a sovereign nation and along with it the government’s obligations to the tribe and its people.

In the late 1990s, the tribe opened Spirit Mountain Casino, which led to an increase in tribal funds for programs and services and bigger casino revenue sharing payments to individual tribal members. And as the casino succeeded, the tribe’s population swelled from about 3,400 to more than 5,000. That growth meant smaller financial perks for each member. Then, in 1999, the tribe’s members voted to amend its constitution to make enrolling in the tribe more difficult.

The tribe then moved to mass disenroll Tumulth’s descendants — and strip them of their rights and benefits, like access to tribal housing, health care and other programs. The move was based on an audit that found descendance to Tumulth was used to grant citizenship even though he never lived on the reservation because he was killed before he could move there. For that reason, Tumulth never appeared on early reservation census records that the tribe would later rely on to establish membership eligibility. Grand Ronde put those rules in place after it regained federal recognition in 1983.

A tribal enrollment committee voted to make the action official in 2015. A tribal appeals court judge invalidated the disenrollments in 2016 because the tribe had waited too long to eject the members, not based on the reasoning that they were unjust.

For Bernando, the most painful result of her disenrollment and its ensuing three-year battle was how she felt like many other tribal members stopped accepting her and her family as Native people and Grand Ronde relatives, despite their ability to clearly point to being descendants of one of the tribe’s historical leaders. The trauma from that three-year disenrollment battle, Bernando added, has been a prominent part of her life for a decade and is something she says she is still processing.

“It was such a really awful thing to have to go through,” Bernando said. “I felt like we were unwanted, that we were outcasts, that we were othered by our own people.”

More changes coming?

Whatever the motivation for the mass disenrollments, Chairwoman Kennedy said in a Sept. 21 informational video, the tribe had no choice when it found out some had enrolled without meeting requirements, even if it seemed unfair.

But what’s become clear since the disenrollment period 10 years ago, and especially since the 1999 constitutional changes that made tribal enrollment harder, is that tribal leaders needed to address complaints about the tribe’s approach to enrollment, Kennedy said.

“Then I think many people realized, and once they did, were like, ‘Whoa, changes need to be made,’” Kennedy said. “We cannot move forward. Our families are split.”

In recent years, tribal leaders began to more aggressively research and gather feedback from Grand Ronde citizens to potentially revise enrollment requirements. Problems included blood quantum requirements that are increasingly difficult to meet and the inability of parents to enroll children born during the 30 years when the tribe was terminated by the federal government.

Kennedy said there’s not a single Grand Ronde family that has been spared from the stress and trauma of either being disenrolled or not being able to enroll, even though they should be eligible.

“The outcry of our members was what we were listening to,” Kennedy said. “They said, ‘We've got to change this, we've got to.”

Kennedy said Grand Ronde leaders will continue to hold public meetings dedicated to the issue for tribal citizens to provide recommendations or tell their own story of how the tribe’s complicated enrollment process has affected them.

“It's been a long road,” Kennedy said. “So we will continue to listen to our members, and continue to hear about the situations they have.”

She added that the vote was “just a starting point, just to say we had done this and we're not going to do this anymore and now we can hopefully move on from it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKVi6_0jWwejyz00

This story is co-published by Underscore.news and ICT , a news partnership that covers Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest. Funding is provided in part by Meyer Memorial Trust.

ICT is a nonprofit news organization . Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support ICT for as little as $10. Sign up for ICT’s free newsletter .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
Government Technology

Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030

(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
PORTLAND, OR
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONER FREEMAN RE-ELECTED AS PRESIDENT OF AOCC

Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been re-elected as the President of the Association of O&C Counties. Freeman won his seventh-term during the organizations annual meeting which was held December 2nd on the campus of Umpqua Community College. In addition to Freeman, Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope was re-elected as...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy

Shortly after this year’s midterm elections, an anti-government group in Oregon called Timber Unity posted a call to action on Facebook. It asked its followers to “bombard” Portland City Council members during an upcoming hearing over a proposed change to a motor vehicles fuel code. The changes in the code would reduce dependence on nonrenewable […] The post An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner

The Oregon State Hospital – and the state’s wider mental health system – is failing and unable to stop the cycle of people who repeatedly don’t get help until they are arrested, state lawmakers heard Thursday. The challenges are myriad: People often cannot access care they need until after they are arrested and sent to […] The post Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Oregonian

Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels

Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races

Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City

Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
OREGON CITY, OR
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
503
Followers
611
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy