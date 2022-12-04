Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Girard Man Sentenced For Distributing Meth And Gun Charge
A Girard man is being sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Prosecutors say the Illinois Department of Corrections conducted a compliance check on Michael Pitman’s home in May of 2021. There they discovered over 90 grams of meth and two firearms. One of the firearms was stolen.
capitolwolf.com
2 arrested on meth charges
Two Springfield residents were arrested on drug charges following an ongoing drug investigation by Sangamon County DIRT. Last Wednesday 43-year old Krissen Padgett and 32 year-old Tylour Howard were approached by police in a hotel parking lot. Padget was taken without incident on an active warrant regarding meth charges. While...
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 65 years for murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
wmay.com
Drug Investigation Leads To Two Arrests
Two people are in custody on drug charges as the result of an investigation by Sangamon County deputies. Officers on the DIRT Team were conducting that investigation when they spotted two individuals leave a Springfield hotel in separate vehicles. Police stopped the first vehicle in the parking lot and arrested 43-year-old Krissin Padgett on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine. They also found several packages in her vehicle that had been reported stolen off the porches of Springfield homes earlier in the day… that part of the case is still under investigation.
newschannel20.com
Girard man sentenced to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS) — A Girard man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday. Michael Pitman, 36, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison to be followed by 60 months of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On May...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
myleaderpaper.com
Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car
A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
Metro East business says it’s lost more than $150K to vehicle part thefts
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois business owner says he’s never seen a theft problem like this in his 20 years of business.
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
Illinois State Police releases body cam footage from deadly shooting in Litchfield
The investigation into the shooting and killing of a man after an encounter with police officers in Litchfield, Illinois, on Thanksgiving continues.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Illinois oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
KSDK
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was injured when they got into a gunfight at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It occurred in the 6600 block of Larry Lane.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
