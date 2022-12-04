Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
How Did Ancient Fish Colonize the Deep Sea?
The deep sea holds more than 90% of our oceans’ water, but only around one-third of all fish species. Scientists have long assumed that the reason was obvious: shallow ocean waters are warm and rich in resources, making them an ideal environment for new species to grow and flourish. However, according to recent University of Washington research conducted by Elizabeth Miller, there were multiple eras in Earth’s early history when many fish preferred the cold, dark, barren waters of the deep sea.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Did climate change really kill billions of snow crabs in Alaska? Here’s what experts say
Fisheries managers, biologists say snow crab’s decline from climate change. Fishers, experts blame fishing practices like trawling bycatch.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Glassy fangs and glowing fins: amazing deep sea animals found near Cocos Islands
A shipload of scientists has just returned from exploring the uncharted waters of the Indian Ocean, where they mapped giant underwater mountains and encountered a multitude of deep-sea animals decked out in twinkling lights, with velvety black skin and mouths full of needle-sharp, glassy fangs. The team of biologists was...
CNET
Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark
Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast
ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Ecosystem – “The Trapping Zone” – That Is Creating an Oasis of Life
The new ecosystem is located in the depths of the Indian Ocean. Researchers from the University of Oxford and the Nekton Maldives Mission have discovered evidence of an ecosystem known as “The Trapping Zone” that is creating an oasis of life 500 meters (1640 feet) under the surface of the Indian Ocean. The Maldives Government has hailed the finding as highly significant.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
IGN
Scientists Have Stumbled Upon an Ancient Shark Graveyard on the Ocean Floor
A team of scientists has discovered an ancient shark graveyard teeming with teeth hidden over 5,000 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. Some of the teeth are thought to be millions of years old, and may have belonged to the direct ancestor of the Megalodon shark. As reported...
WATCH: Massive Sei Whale Comes Out of Nowhere, Swallows Entire Ball of Bait Fish
Sei whales are a rare sight in ocean waters these days. The massive ocean-dwelling creatures suffered major population depletion over the last few centuries. For hundreds of years, these mammals were hunted for their meat and oils leaving the population in danger of extinction. So any sighting of one of these whales is an incredible sight. Especially a sighting as unexpected as the one shared recently on the Nature Is Metal Instagram page.
To save coral reefs, color the larvae
Color is one of the most distinguishing features of a coral reef. Corals are colorful primarily due to the pigments produced by the proteins inside of the coral, that reflect a variety of light. They then absorb one color of light, which then determines what color they appear to be. Brilliant hues might also help save the world’s threatened reefs. A study published today in the open access journal PLOS Biology, describes a new low-cost staining method that uses color to help scientists track coral larvae as they disperse and eventually settle in coral reefs.
Could trawler cams help save world’s dwindling fish stocks?
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — For years, Mark Hager’s job as an observer aboard New England fishing boats made him a marked man, seen as a meddling cop on the ocean, counting and scrutinizing every cod, haddock and flounder to enforce rules and help set crucial quotas. On one...
Thousands of needle-nosed fish wash up on Cape Cod shores: report
Thousands of needle-nosed fish called Atlantic saury have washed up on Cape Cod Bay beaches in Massachusetts. The reason is currently unknown, but here's what experts do know.
scitechdaily.com
New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater
An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
nationalfisherman.com
Whale Seeker’s AI tool for detecting marine mammals awarded contract
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) hopes that artificial intelligence tools like Whale Seeker’s Möbius used to reduce time and costs related to wildlife survey campaigns may be expanded to use monitoring capabilities in new contexts. Möbius, Whale Seeker’s proprietary AI tool, has been trained over the past four...
scitechdaily.com
Mystery Behind Comb Jelly’s Mesmerizing Movement Solved
University of Tsukuba researchers discover a protein that controls the unique movement of comb jellies. The rainbow of moving lights visible along the sides of comb jellies is one of the most fascinating sights in the ocean. Now, Japanese scientists have found a protein that controls the movement of these lights and, by extension, the movement of these unmistakable underwater creatures.
