Sharpe has been taking heavy hits from critics but remains unmoved in his support of Sanders leaving Jackson state for Colorado. Following a grueling day of backlash, Shannon Sharpe is putting his critics in their places. The big news in the sports world is Deion Sanders exiting his coaching gig at Jackson State University, an HBCU, for a new position at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The former NFL great has been advocating for HBCUs and encouraging developing players to attend such institutions. Later, when it was confirmed he was leaving JSU, people called him out.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO