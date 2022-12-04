Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Leonardo DiCaprio parties into the morning with models at Art Basel bash
MIAMI—Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off Art Basel Miami by partying the night away surrounded by models at a star-studded soirée celebrating Stone Island’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday night. The “Revenant” star arrived just after midnight and bee-lined to a private table in the VIP area of the party where he was joined by several models and friends. “He was chatting it up with beautiful women at his table,” a spy tells Page Six, noting that his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was nowhere in sight. We hear the “Titanic” actor arrived in his signature black baseball hat and a facemask, though he was still...
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket
The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral with anti-ageing concealer trick that instantly lifts and sculpts face
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio Could Rekindle Their Love – He’ll Look for Marriage, Astrologist Predicts [Exclusive]
Astrologist predicts love is in the future for Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio and he may be ready for marriage next summer.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Stevie Nicks’ Messy Affair With Mick Fleetwood Taught Her an Invaluable Life Lesson
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks said her affair with drummer Mick Fleetwood taught her this one crucial life lesson.
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Ciara Shares Her Holiday Traditions with Russell Wilson and the Kids
Ciara stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” where she opened up about how she celebrates the holidays with husband Russell Wilson. The singer, who is the mother of Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2, confessed they start decorating early. “We kind of start a little early. We’re,...
Viral ATM that shows users’ bank balances slammed by Charlamagne tha God: 'Why would you want to use this?'
Multimedia mogul Charlamagne tha God weighed in on an ATM machine that publicly displays the user’s checking balance and sold for $75,000 at Art Basel.
Machine Gun Kelly Sparkles in Crystal Pants, Sheer Shirt & Combat Boots in Miami With Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly took a glam-punk approach to dressing for Miami Art Week this season. Kelly arrived to the E11even Miami event with Megan Fox on Sunday night, wearing a dynamic all-black outfit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured a sheer black long-sleeved top with scattered crystal embellishments, as well as a pair of skinny black jeans covered in similarly glistening crystals. A silver spike-accented necklace and crystal-rimmed sunglasses completed his attire. Kelly also accessorized with leather and silver chain bracelets accented with spikes and pearls, as well as layered rings and earrings in a similarly dark color...
Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner are gifting each other Christmas gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner continue to grow their friendship. Aside from being a part of the same extended family, the two are taking things further and are working on building a solid friendship, one that includes exchanging presents over Christmas. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez says...
Lauren Sanchez Wears Tight Black Mini On Date Night With Jeff Bezos As They Hold Hands: Photos
Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.
George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama
Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
Bustle
White Lotus
Viewers still need to wait one more week before finding out who dies on The White Lotus Season 2, but until then, the penultimate episode seemed to confirm one major theory. The show’s Dec. 4 episode saw Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) get closer to their new coterie of charming, mysterious men while also making some disturbing discoveries. Portia, for her part, learns from a drunken Jack (Leo Woodall) that the “family” isn’t quite what they seem. And Tanya stumbles upon an old photograph of Quentin (Tom Hollander) and, seemingly, the American cowboy he fell in love with decades ago — the one he told Tanya he’d do anything for.
Piers Morgan ‘traumatized’ by ‘Harry & Meghan’ using his voice in Netflix show
Piers Morgan is not happy about his involuntary involvement in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. The outspoken host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation — who is also a columnist for The Post — can be heard in the show’s new trailer, which dropped Monday, saying of Markle, “she’s becoming a royal rock star.” The soundbite was uttered at a time when Markle was perceived positively by the British public — before she and Harry got married in 2018, which according to the estranged royals, is when “everything changed.” “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite...
Photos: Boston’s Mark Wahlberg Drops His Estate’s Selling Price to $80 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just wait until you see the photos of the Wahlberg family's palatial estate in the most famous zip code in America, 90210. 71 Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, California, is a 30,500 square foot home listed by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency in Beverly Hills, California.
