Mitchel Carter
3d ago

Authoritarian if I ever saw one. He just violated his oath of office. An oath taken for life, to defend and protect the Constitution. Pull his protection detail and let him go on his own through life.

guest304
3d ago

He is really pushing for an insanity plea in these investigations isn’t he ? Or maybe he really is as stupid as he sounds . As much as I would love you see him get locked up . I bet he has a heart attack or some other health problem that will keep him from prison sometime between guilty verdict and the judge scheduling a sentencing date .

Steven Winn
3d ago

Trump is scared and he's desperate! Smith is closing in on Trump and he knows it!! The only way Trump thinks he can stop this is becoming president again.

