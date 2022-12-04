Read full article on original website
Dodgers reporter says LA won’t spend so they can save for this huge ’24 free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an interesting place this offseason. The team has plenty of money to spend, and has shown no hesitation in spending enormously to maintain one of the top payrolls in the game. At the moment, Los Angeles has over $100 million in space under the luxury tax threshold.
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
The St. Louis Cardinals are active in the shortstop market, per report
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly active in the shortstop market. There is a major St. Louis Cardinals headline coming out of the Winter Meetings, as the Cardinals are now reportedly active in the shortstop market, according to insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Prior to this tweet, Morosi was...
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft
On Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball.
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
Detroit Tigers get lucky in 2023 MLB Draft Lottery
Just moments ago, the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery took place, and we now know where the Detroit Tigers will be picking in the 2023 MLB Draft. Heading into the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, the Tigers had the sixth-best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick with a 7.5% chance. The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates had the best chance, with a 16.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?
It sure sounds like a deal is about to be made
Angels: Baseball Personality Suggests Shohei Ohtani Trade Could be Coming Next Summer
Brace yourselves for a long year, Angels fans.
Willson Contreras signing $87.5 million contract with Cardinals in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals swung big for their Yadier Molina replacement. Willson Contreras is signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. He’ll take over as the team’s catcher after Molina was a staple behind the plate for St. Louis the last 19 years. The 40-year-old Molina retired after the 2022 season. Contreras, 30, was a three-time All-Star over seven seasons with the rival Cubs, including in 2022, when he hit .243 with an .815 OPS, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games. During his rookie season in 2016, Contreras was part of the curse-breaking...
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Bless You Boys
I Miss Dave Dombrowski
When he was with the Tigers, they were contenders every year. There wasn't a player out there that was untouchable. He gets canned by the Tigers and wins a world series in Boston. He gets canned by Boston and goes to the world series with the Phillies. He just signed one of the best shortstops available. Man, I miss those days when the Tigers were relevant.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Trade Riley Greene?
The CF market is terrible. The Pirates say Reynolds isn't available, but he would get a huge haul. I wonder what someone like Riley Greene would bring in?. Big market teams like the Dodgers and Yankees would pay for an inexpensive CF like Greene. If the Tigers have no interest in competing in the next couple years, why not deal him? Get a couple top prospects. Build up that farm system again. The Dodgers might offer Pages and Outman... two young outfielders with promise. They might even throw in another prospect also.
Jo Adell Trade Would Be Nice!
Scott Harris could make a huge splash if he could pull this one off. The Tigers have some pieces like Manning, Colt Keith, Parker Meadows, and Joe Jiminez. The Angels would get two instant contributors with pitching & two upside prospects. Would this be enough to land him? Does anyone...
