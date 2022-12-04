ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
BRONX, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers get lucky in 2023 MLB Draft Lottery

Just moments ago, the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery took place, and we now know where the Detroit Tigers will be picking in the 2023 MLB Draft. Heading into the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, the Tigers had the sixth-best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick with a 7.5% chance. The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates had the best chance, with a 16.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Willson Contreras signing $87.5 million contract with Cardinals in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals swung big for their Yadier Molina replacement. Willson Contreras is signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. He’ll take over as the team’s catcher after Molina was a staple behind the plate for St. Louis the last 19 years. The 40-year-old Molina retired after the 2022 season. Contreras, 30, was a three-time All-Star over seven seasons with the rival Cubs, including in 2022, when he hit .243 with an .815 OPS, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games. During his rookie season in 2016, Contreras was part of the curse-breaking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bless You Boys

I Miss Dave Dombrowski

When he was with the Tigers, they were contenders every year. There wasn't a player out there that was untouchable. He gets canned by the Tigers and wins a world series in Boston. He gets canned by Boston and goes to the world series with the Phillies. He just signed one of the best shortstops available. Man, I miss those days when the Tigers were relevant.
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
Bless You Boys

Trade Riley Greene?

The CF market is terrible. The Pirates say Reynolds isn't available, but he would get a huge haul. I wonder what someone like Riley Greene would bring in?. Big market teams like the Dodgers and Yankees would pay for an inexpensive CF like Greene. If the Tigers have no interest in competing in the next couple years, why not deal him? Get a couple top prospects. Build up that farm system again. The Dodgers might offer Pages and Outman... two young outfielders with promise. They might even throw in another prospect also.
Bless You Boys

Jo Adell Trade Would Be Nice!

Scott Harris could make a huge splash if he could pull this one off. The Tigers have some pieces like Manning, Colt Keith, Parker Meadows, and Joe Jiminez. The Angels would get two instant contributors with pitching & two upside prospects. Would this be enough to land him? Does anyone...

