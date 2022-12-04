The CF market is terrible. The Pirates say Reynolds isn't available, but he would get a huge haul. I wonder what someone like Riley Greene would bring in?. Big market teams like the Dodgers and Yankees would pay for an inexpensive CF like Greene. If the Tigers have no interest in competing in the next couple years, why not deal him? Get a couple top prospects. Build up that farm system again. The Dodgers might offer Pages and Outman... two young outfielders with promise. They might even throw in another prospect also.

18 HOURS AGO