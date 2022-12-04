ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

D has six takaways, William & Mary routs Gardner-Webb 54-14

By Associated Press
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKnAD_0jWwcNXr00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes and William & Mary turned turnovers into three consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter and the fifth-seeded Tribe rolled to a 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions led to 27 points in the second quarter for William & Mary (11-1), which plays at fourth-seeded Montana State next weekend in the quarterfinals .

“When it started, it just kind of never stopped,” W&M coach Mike London said. “That was fun, fun to watch. But what a long journey this has been. In the playoffs, you’ve got to be at your best. And we were at our best today.”

Gardner-Webb (7-6), in its first FCS playoffs, self-destructed with six turnovers, including four interceptions by three different quarterbacks. A week after piling up 405 yards on the ground, in a 52-41 win over Eastern Kentucky in the first-round, the Running’ Bulldogs had 200.

The Tribe, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, went 66 yards in 10 plays on the opening drive, capped by a 3-yard run by Bronson Yoder. They then turned three consecutive turnovers into touchdowns. Two were passes to JT Mayo covering 34 and 43 yards. The third was a 6-yard run by Donavyn Lester.

In the final minute of the first half the Runnin’ Bulldogs had their fourth turnover and Ethan Chang got his second field goal for a 34-0 lead.

Gardner-Webb put together a 75 yard drive to open the second half, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Matthew Caldwell to Caleb Borders. But the Tribe responded with a scoring drive — and Yoder’s second score — and then scored two more touchdowns after interceptions. Tye Freeland had two of the picks.

Wilson was 14 of 24 for 240 yards and ran for another 89 yards.

The Tribe set school records for points, total yards (608), rushing yards (302) and forced turnovers (six) in a postseason game. The 40-point margin was also its largest, just ahead of a 45-6 win over Jackson State in 1996. They had more than 300 yards running and passing.

Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb, after seeing what the Tribe did to his team, believes they have as good a chance as any to win a national championship.

“They’ve got a really good football team,” he said. “I think they can go really deep in this thing and potentially win it all.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

ODU hires offensive coordinator, OL coach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to increase the team’s offensive production, Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has hired an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from a school that had the top-ranked offense in FCS this past season. Kevin Decker has been hired to be the Monarchs’...
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech reserve linebacker Keshon Artis to transfer

Virginia Tech inside linebacker Keshon Artis has announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for his final season of collegiate eligibility. A former three-star prospect out of Chesapeake, VA, has played in over 40 games during his time at Virginia Tech, recording one start as the key reserve to Dax Hollifield.
BLACKSBURG, VA
chhsnews.net

Missed free throws late lead to Cavalier defeat

The boys basketball team fell to Huguenot, 61-54, after the Falcons were able to make key three’s and free throws down the stretch. Additionally, the Cavaliers missed eight free throws in the second half, which proved to seal the fate of the four quarter duel. Led by seniors Grafton...
RICHMOND, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Chesapeake, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Hickory High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Traffic Blog: Week of Dec. 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of December 5. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy