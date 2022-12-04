ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Religious offerings: Hope Lutheran Church to bring Bethlehem to Toledo

By Sarah Readdean / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Hope Lutheran Church brings back its Night in Bethlehem, offering a peek into first-century Bethlehem, beginning Saturday.

Volunteers dress up as residents of the town practicing their trades, and recreate the inn that turned away Mary and Joseph. Live animals also occupy the stable.

Night in Bethlehem is open 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Dec. 11. It's free to attend. The church is at 2201 Secor Rd. For more information, call 419-536-8383.

All Saints Lutheran Church stages its own Drive-Thru Living Nativity on Dec. 17-18, with volunteers depicting scenes from the nativity in this annual display staged in the church parking lot.

Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but non-perishable food items will be collected for Epiphany Lutheran Church’s Feed Your Neighbor food pantry. All Saints is at 5445 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

For more information, go to allsaintstoledo.org .

Nativities on display in Bowling Green

The Come to the Stable nativity display returns Thursday to Bowling Green Alliance Church.

Hundreds of nativities from around the world can be viewed at the church 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 11. There will also be live music, refreshments, and a nativity giveaway.

There is no cost to attend, but nonperishable food items are welcome for donation to the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry.

The church is located at 1161 Napoleon Rd., Bowling Green.

The HeART Gallery’s Nativity Festival also continues through Dec. 23 in downtown Toledo. It’s open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18. There is no cost to attend.

Christmas concerts ring in season

Epworth United Methodist Church hosts two music-filled events to get the community in the spirit of the season.

The Epworth Chancel Choir and Academy Brass Quintet perform in a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will feature an audience sing-along portion. There is no cost to attend

The church's children's choir performs The Unfriendly Beasts during the 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services on Dec. 11. The musical tells the story of manger animals who must learn to share their stable with the infant Jesus.

Epworth is located at 4855 W. Central Ave., Toledo.

Juggler for Jesus in Perrysburg

A juggling act is set to help tell the Christmas story at Zoar Lutheran Church on Sunday.

David Cain is a Cincinnati-based juggler known as the Juggler for Jesus. His routine uses props, illusions, music, comedy, and audience participation.

The event is free to attend and runs 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at 314 E. Indiana St., Perrysburg. A breakfast also will be served.

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
