Moment coyote attacks and tries to drag toddler from front garden in LA

A coyote attacked a toddler in front of her home in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles , on Friday.

Terrifying footage shows the wild animal pulling the child to the floor and trying to drag her away before her father came to the rescue.

Neighbours say the attack on the toddler isn’t the first, with a number of residents being bitten recently.

As a result of the incident, the young girl sustained scratches to her leg and was taken to a hospital to get a rabies shot, the family said.

