Los Angeles, CA

Moment coyote attacks and tries to drag toddler from front garden in LA

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trADm_0jWwblUy00

A coyote attacked a toddler in front of her home in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles , on Friday.

Terrifying footage shows the wild animal pulling the child to the floor and trying to drag her away before her father came to the rescue.

Neighbours say the attack on the toddler isn’t the first, with a number of residents being bitten recently.

As a result of the incident, the young girl sustained scratches to her leg and was taken to a hospital to get a rabies shot, the family said.

Comments / 33

dilligaf
3d ago

What a crazy world we live in. We sanctify the shooting of deer, an gentle animal that doesn’t attack anyone and just feeds off flora and fauna. We build hunting blinds in their territory, we sell hunting clothes to blend in to their territory, we make hunting them with either a crossbow or rifle a multimillion dollar industry, but we can’t shoot a deranged coyote that attacks a human child? They come into the neighborhood and attack our children and pets but we can’t protect ourselves with the very same logic applied to hunting a non-threat? Logic has flown right out the window here.

Reply(3)
10
waitnserve
3d ago

scary 1 morning. at 5am i woke up and a cayote was at my doorstep and my son was about to leave to go to work i told no way youre walking out that door to your car we waited a few minutes he started wandering around

Reply
4
Doug Turner
3d ago

I live in Gardena California and at 3.20pm we had one chase my wife and I on Normandie Ave. It try to attack us, we made are self as big as possible and screaming at it, we were lucky to have it run off, we call the police and they try to fine it, but no luck. the state needs to do something about it.

Reply
3
 

