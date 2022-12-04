ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lionel Messi finds the ‘fire inside’ to leave galvanised Argentina with ‘goosebumps’

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DK4bP_0jWwbkcF00

The Argentina players instantly knew that Aziz Behich had made a mistake, and that Lionel Messi was going to “bring out that fire inside”. It gives them “goosebumps”, in the words of Lisandro Martinez.

Messi had actually been pretty poor in the first half-hour of the last-16 match against Australia , misplacing three successive passes. It was then that Behich got into a flare-up, pulling his shirt to also pull Messi over the line, and something changed. The Argentina players have seen it before.

They love it when he’s angry.

“We know that when something like that happens to him, he has the personality to make it serve him and somehow play better,” Alexis Mac Allister says. “He brings out that fire inside, that personality that becomes even bigger than it is and, in this level of match, he makes himself big.

“He has that touch, that just appears out of nowhere, to win.”

That’s saying something. The touch that set off the move for the goal was something else, Messi taming a wild ball with the most delicate subtlety. It was then complemented by that “fire”. The next ball wasn’t supposed to go to Messi, but he made sure to take it. He’d been riled.

“The pass was for [Nicolas] Otamendi,” Mac Allister revealed. “I think he was a bit surprised! But luckily it went to Messi who scored the goal.”

There was no luck about the goal itself, even as people attempted to blame Mat Ryan for that, too. It wasn’t that the goalkeeper should have got his hand to it. It’s just that Messi has perfected a technique where he knows how to exactly place that type of finish. It’s almost surgical.

“We’ve seen it hundreds of times,” Australia’s Jackson Irvine says. “So ruthless, so clinical, and ultimately that was the difference.”

Messi himself seemed on a different level after that, and he went from ambling around the pitch almost at walking pace to running the game and constantly coursing through the entire Australian defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nbvc4_0jWwbkcF00

“To see how he runs, the effort that he makes, to chase the ball in the final minutes of the match, it gives you goosebumps,” Lisandro Martinez says. “As a teammate, you give everything for him.”

Messi also gives his teammates so much - not least so many chances to score. There were more than a few echoes of Diego Maradona in 1986 from Saturday’s performance. One famous compilation of the late Argentina great from that World Cup shows him repeatedly opening space by drawing and beating defences with moments of unique genius, only for a teammate to waste the opportunity he’d serve up. Maradona never once looked angry or frustrated but would instead applaud them and encourage them.

It was like this with Messi and, especially, the off-form Lauturo Martinez. The captain served his striker at least two chances to kill the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Mvbr_0jWwbkcF00

“He’s the most important player, he knows it, he helps us a lot and we’re proud to accompany him,” Mac Allister added.

This is something else that comes across on speaking to the Argentine players. When they talk about Messi as the greatest of all time or how brilliant he is with them, there is never any sense they are only saying it because that is what his ego demands or they are expected to. They are instead gushing. Mac Allister had a wide smile on his face as he spoke about Messi at length.

“It’s a source of pride for me to be beside him, trying to give him the ball, to make sure that the ball goes through him because, if he gets it, everything is much easier,” the Brighton star said. “I think he’s having a great World Cup and we need him a lot.”

“To have him as a teammate makes me very proud,” Lisandro Martinez added.

That points to another side to what Mac Allister otherwise described as a “dirty” win.

While Messi could have been frustrated with Lauturo Martinez, he was left grateful to the other Martinezes at the back: Lisandro and Emi. The goalkeeper made one strong and essential save from Garang Kuol. Lisandro Martinez got across to prevent Behich - of all people - finishing a sensational run that seemed set for a certain goal.

“I don’t know what I did,” the Manchester United defender said. “I felt the ball hit me from outside and when this kind of thing happens, sometimes, as defenders, we celebrate like it’s a goal of our own.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysC5o_0jWwbkcF00

It meant Messi was right in the heart of the celebrations again at the end, some of the players twirling their shirts over their heads like the thousands of Argentine fans they were in communion with.

These post-game festivities have become an event in themselves, another core part of the experience an Argentina game at a World Cup genuinely is. The squad again spent two hours in the dressing room after this win celebrating, with Fifa officials basically pleading to “get them out” so they could fulfil their media duties. Messi is always the last out, but also makes a point of always stopping to speak. The media that congregate around Messi is an event in itself.

Those close to the Argentina squad talk of how he has embraced a new role as a vocal leader of the team as he enters this late stage of his career. You might call it an imperial phase, given it’s almost like he presides over events before deciding when to exert his influence. There’s little doubt it’s a very different Messi to that of his three different peaks in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

This was something that struck for Irvine, who was one of the Australia players most charged with trying to keep him quiet.

“It’s his understanding of the game and how he picks and chooses his moments of when to come to life,” the defender says. “When he does, it’s hard to stop. We controlled him so well for most of the first half, all of their threats. We played really well… but it’s that one little moment, that one half-metre you give him in the box.”

It means Messi has at least one more game in this most illustrious of competitions, and the one he wants more than any other. There is a sense of history weighing over each of his matches now, which the opposition also feel.

“For a player like myself, who’s never played at the highest level domestically, it’s probably the only chance I’ll ever get to share the pitch with arguably the greatest to ever do it,” Irvine says. “Obviously it’s a bit surreal. That’s a moment to reflect on at the end of the tournament, to look back and say you got to compete with one of the greatest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRJDO_0jWwbkcF00

It is even more of a privilege to play alongside him - and more profound again for Mac Allister, whose father, Carlos, played with Maradona.

“We always have this discussion! For my father, Maradona was very important, not just in his career, but in his personal life,” Mac Allister adds. “He was very grateful for that. For me it’s a source of pride to be alongside Leo, and play with him and for me obviously he’s the best in history. It’s a discussion we always have, my father says Maradona is the best in history, for me it’s Messi, but I don’t think it’s a discussion we’ll finish!”

Messi’s World Cup isn’t finished yet. His teammates believe it’s only getting going.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
hypebeast.com

Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC

Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
brytfmonline.com

“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer

The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
HuffPost

Morocco Stuns Spain To Advance To World Cup Quarterfinal

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.
The Independent

Lionel Messi trains with teammates as Argentina prepare to face Netherlands

Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina squad on Tuesday evening, 6 November, as they prepared to face the Netherlands in the upcoming quarter-finals of World Cup 2022.The Paris Saint-Germain forward completed drills in front of the media in Doha ahead of the final eight of the competition.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has predicted that Friday’s clash will be a “beautiful game” but admitted that his side faced a “difficult opponent.”Messi will face the Netherlands after being named man-of-the-match against Australia on his 1,000th career appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advanceLionel Messi steals show and Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
AOL Corp

Netherlands' Noppert on Messi in World Cup: 'He's a human'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday's World Cup quarterfinal match. “He’s the same like us. He’s a human,” the Netherlands goalkeeper said Wednesday. Messi has scored 21 goals in 26...
The Independent

Shaq’s pushed into a tree and Beckham pays a visit – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.FootballKevin De Bruyne marked Eden Hazard’s international retirement.What a journey it has been. Congratulations Capi. You’ll be missed! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kXTA0pSs5S— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) December 7, 2022Gabriel Jesus was in good spirits despite his injury.Hora de ir pra casa 🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/xdr5ldJ2SE— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 7, 2022The England squad met a familiar face. View this post on Instagram ...
Daily Mail

Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!

Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
The Independent

Moroccan reporter goes wild after Atlas Lions knock Spain out of World Cup

A Moroccan reporter didn't hold back his emotions as he went wild in the press box as the Atlas Lions knocked Spain out of the World Cup 2022.Morocco became the first Arab country to reach the tournament's quarter-finals after defeating the Spaniards on penalties.Footage recorded by New York Times journalist Tariq Panja shows a Moroccan reporter clutching his head in delight as the Atlas Lions' place in the final eight was secured.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Kyle Walker addresses media ahead of England’s quarter-final with France

The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name dominates the headlines despite Portugal thrashing Switzerland in the last 16.Fernando Santos opted for Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 win and the Selecao boss insists Ronaldo may now have to accept a different role in the team: “That is still something that has to be defined.”England meanwhile look to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France and Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make over how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy