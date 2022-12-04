ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows package taken from porch in West Conshohocken

Videos from December 2nd from just after 9:30 p.m. shows two people walking along Cedar Avenue in West Conshohocken. One of the pair removes a package from a porch. If you recognize either person you are asked to contact the West Conshohocken Police Department at (610) 940-5842.
