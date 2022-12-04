Read full article on original website
Lee Institute adds nonprofit veteran to staff
CHARLOTTE – Gina Esquivel has joined the Lee Institute as a director. She previously led Civic Canvas, a consulting firm focused on social impact. Esquivel will report to the Lee Institute’s Managing Director, Chrystal Joy. The Lee Institute strengthens organizations and individuals who share a commitment to building...
Rodriguez-McDowell: The people of Mecklenburg County have spoken
Editor's note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell gave these remarks after taking the oath of office for her third term on the board. First and foremost let me say thank you to the people of District 6 who have placed your trust in me for the third time. It is my honor and my privilege to serve you, and this entire county of people with hopes and dreams, with struggles and needs, with doubts and desires. I strive to serve you with vision and with hope. I am here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. It is my belief that we are all in this together, that we are all connected.
Altman: While Charlotte glitters, all is not well
Editor’s Note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman gave these remarks Dec. 5 after taking the oath of office for a second term. On the night I won my election, I walked to a restaurant in South End to celebrate. On my way, I passed by a person sleeping on the sidewalk. My heart became still. There can be no celebration while our fellow human beings are on the street and exposed to the elements.
Cabarrus welcomes new and returning commissioners
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Cabarrus County Commissioners were sworn in Monday at the Government Center in downtown Concord. Incumbent Lynn Shue joined board newcomer Kenny Wortman and Chris Measmer, who served as a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, at the swearing-in event held prior to the December work session.
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Leadership Series: She’s the go-to principal for school turnaround
At one West Charlotte elementary school, students from various backgrounds enter its doors with odds overwhelmingly against them. Yet, one beacon of light with a recipe for success is helping students break down the notion of “benevolent oppression” and helping kids understand their potential in becoming high academic achievers.
Charlotte small business owner named to national leadership council
CHARLOTTE – Yazan Alhakim, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Charlotte, NC - Independence Blvd. was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. AlHakim joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
Spring Media Interns for Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D.
Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D.’s Charlotte Office and Washington, D.C. Office are seeking motivated, creative, and energetic media interns for the upcoming Spring 2023 semester. Qualified candidates will have strong written and social media skills, graphic design, and video editing experience. Exceptional judgement, discernment, and discretion is required. Responsibilities...
Tax exemption could be pulled from Barber-Scotia College, Channel 9 learns
CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County could pull the tax exemption status from a college that has been at the center of a years-long Channel 9 investigation. Barber-Scotia College, a historically Black college in Concord, has faced declining enrollment since losing its accreditation in 2004. The college has been exempt...
Johnson & Wales University Appoints New President
Richard G. Mathieu, Ph.D., has been appointed president of the Charlotte Campus of Johnson & Wales University (JWU), effective January 3, 2023. “Dr. Mathieu will join JWU next month ready to achieve JWU’s systemwide strategic objectives in pursuit of the university’s mission, essential learning outcomes, and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said JWU Chancellor, Mim L. Runey, LP.D. “We are looking forward to Dr. Mathieu being visible and active in the Charlotte business, civic and higher education communities on behalf of JWU.”
Flagship Healthcare Trust grows from joint venture
CHARLOTTE – AEW Capital Management L.P. and Flagship Healthcare Trust, a Charlotte-based healthcare real estate investment trust, announced the formation of a joint venture and subsequent acquisition of eight ambulatory surgery centers across seven states. This portfolio of centers includes 145,561 square feet of ambulatory surgery centers space and...
New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change
School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
South End, uptown apartment communities charge highest rents in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — As a steady stream of people continue moving to the Charlotte area, the demand for housing, especially multifamily communities, is on the rise. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Charlotte’s population to be just under 880,000 people in 2021, with the metro area reaching more than 2.7 million residents. That’s as about 84 people moved into the region every day between 2020-21, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Other sources have that number as high as 100 people per day.
CMS will name an interim superintendent in less than 30 days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will have a special meeting to approve the contract terms for a new interim superintendent after the abrupt departure of current interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh. CMS officials confirmed the meeting to approve the contract will happen sometime between Dec. 14-31....
Applications now available for help with energy and home water bills in Cabarrus Co.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs that provide financial support for energy and water bill payments. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are federally funded and open to all eligible residents.
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church
Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
Wells Fargo In Charlotte Likely Effected As The Company Slashes Jobs
Blame it on higher interest rates. Wells Fargo in Charlotte likely effected as the company slashes hundreds of jobs. Wells Fargo reportedly let go hundreds possibly thousands of employees as the latest round of layoffs related to the mortgage industry. Bloomberg reports the layoffs are nationwide, Charlotte was not the...
Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
Mecklenburg County Public Health unveils new COVID-19 information chatbot
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has launched a new program to inform the public about COVID-19. Along with public health organizations in Boston and Los Angeles, Mecklenburg County received a customized version of the Vaccine Information Resource Assistant (VIRA) chatbot. This program delivers correct and up-to-date answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions.
