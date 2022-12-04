As I surveyed the midterm election results county by county, one glaring truth jumped out at me. As long as the Democrats control the vote in the eastern end of Pennsylvania via Philadelphia, along with Harrisburg and Allegheny County, they will always win in Pennsylvania. There is not enough population in the other counties to offset the large Democratic population in those areas. Therefore, the majority of counties in the state have no say in who is elected.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO