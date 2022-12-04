Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Do Real ID deadlines really matter?
In a move that should surprise no one, the government has once again called a timeout on requirements for Real ID. On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security pushed back the deadline for getting the enhanced identification cards needed for getting on a plane or gaining access to a federal courthouse. The date had been May 2023. Now it’s May 2025.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Disenfranchised Pa. counties should secede
As I surveyed the midterm election results county by county, one glaring truth jumped out at me. As long as the Democrats control the vote in the eastern end of Pennsylvania via Philadelphia, along with Harrisburg and Allegheny County, they will always win in Pennsylvania. There is not enough population in the other counties to offset the large Democratic population in those areas. Therefore, the majority of counties in the state have no say in who is elected.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: LGBTQIA+ shouldn't live in fear
The hate-motivated shooting at Club Q in Colorado is extremely disheartening to everyone who belongs to the LGBTQIA+ community around the world. It is said that U.S. citizens live in a free country due to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but how can this be so if we are constantly being treated unequally, scared to go anywhere in fear of death?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU — USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. That makes the 101-year-old somewhat of a celebrity, especially on the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, assault. Many call him and others in the nation’s dwindling pool of Pearl Harbor survivors heroes.
