For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Google Search Adds Topic Buttons to Help You Sharpen Queries
Google wants to make it easier for users of its search engine to get more-specific results, by letting them easily attach additional filters to their queries, the company said in a blog post Tuesday. The new filters feature is rolling out "over the coming days" in English in the US on the Google app for iOS and Android and on mobile web, the post said.
Dish Takes on AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon With $25-a-month Mobile Plan
"Satellite TV provider Dish Network on Wednesday launched a beta version of its long-awaited Boost Infinite mobile plan, which is now accepting sign-ups on a brand new website. The offering is a part of Dish's ongoing effort to transition into a 5G wireless company, and eventually become the fourth largest mobile carrier behind AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Dish's unlimited wireless plan costs $25 per month, and it's offering a lifetime guarantee locking in that price through the end of the month. Customers can now sign up for the beta version, and a full roll-out is set for the first quarter of 2023. "Americans...
Snag Exclusive CNET Deals on Google Nest Devices at Wellbots
If you deal with dead spots and buffering in your home, want a speaker you can control with your voice or need a camera to keep eyes on your home when you're gone, you will want to check out the exclusive savings available for CNET readers on Google Nest devices. Not only are the following devices on sale when you apply the promo code at checkout, but you'll also receive free shipping as well.
For Microsoft, an All-in-One, WeChat-Like App Is on the Table, Report Says
Microsoft executives considered creating a "super app" to build up the company's advertising business and other areas by integrating news, search, shopping, messaging and additional services into a single app, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, executives at the company hoped the app...
Proton VPN Review 2022: This Swiss-Based VPN Provider Delivers Top-Notch Security
Proton AG, the Swiss-based internet privacy company behind Proton Mail and other products like Proton Calendar and Proton Drive launched Proton VPN in 2017. In a few short years, Proton VPN has quickly developed a reputation for being a VPN with a strong commitment to privacy, security and transparency. Proton...
If You Make Over $600 on PayPal, Venmo or Cash App in 2022, the IRS Will Know
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you started a side hustle or worked for yourself this year, you may have received payments through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo. If so, the IRS will know about it.
T-Mobile's Latest 5G Home Internet Bundle Will Drop the Price to $25 Per Month
T-Mobile is getting more aggressive with its Home Internet offers. On Thursday the carrier will begin offering a "very limited time" deal where existing T-Mobile users can add its 5G Home Internet service for $25 per month, the carrier has confirmed to CNET. The deal will be available to all T-Mobile customers with at least one voice line, so long as they don't already have, or recently had, Home Internet service.
iOS 16.1.2: What's New for Your iPhone and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.
Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack
In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already backordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.
