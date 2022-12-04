Read full article on original website
Woman shot ‘during a physical altercation amongst family members,’ Kingsland police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A woman was shot Tuesday morning “during a physical altercation amongst family members,” according to a news release from the Kingsland Police Department. Police responded to the Grove Park Apartments just before 8 a.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance. While officers were on...
Deputies: Florida man says 'shadow in road' caused him to crash into a house
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man reportedly crashed into a house after allegedly seeing a "shadow in the road," Sunday morning and attempted to hide from deputies when they arrived at the scene, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they arrived at a home in the...
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
U-Haul stolen, ransacked, found without catalytic converter in Jacksonville
Austin Bembridge's U-Haul was stolen from a Jacksonville hotel parking lot over the weekend. He recovered it Monday ransacked with valuable items gone.
Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
Police: Deadly shooting reported at apartment complex near UF Health in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment at University Plaza near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call just after noon Sunday. The caller said they fired inside an apartment, according to police. When police arrived they...
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol says
A 67-year-old motorcyclist from Fleming Island was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Fleming Island man died due to a motorcycle accident on I-295 Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Photo byGetty Images.
Arson investigation underway following house fire in Oak Hill
Jacksonville, Fl — An early fire Monday morning is being investigated as arson. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the Oak Hill area off the W. Beltway and Timuquana Road. The house on George Wood Lane was damaged by fire and smoke. No one was injured. A woman who...
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
Former Chappell Schools employee charged with 14 counts of child molestation waives right to speedy trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former assistant teacher at the Chappell School Longleaf Campus in St. Johns County has waived his right to a speedy trial after being charged with child sexual abuse, court documents show. Anthony Guadalupe, 18, was arrested after parents of a child who attends the school,...
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
Donkeys recovered by Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says deputies found donkeys, and they do not know who the owner is. The Sheriff's Office says the animals were found near SW Deputy J Davis Lane and SW Red Maple Way. They ask anyone with information about the owner to call Detective Vargo at...
Bullet hole found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s City Hall office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A bullet hole was found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s City Hall office Monday after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an employee spotted shell casings in James Weldon Johnson Park. The City said the Mayor’s desk is just on the other side of the bullet...
Man arrested for pointing a gun at woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Graham Gilman, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, Gilman was reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with a woman when he went to his car, took out a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim as she walked to her own car. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life.
JSO’s announces ‘holiday drive sober or get pulled over’ push after 33 Thanksgiving DUI arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is renewing its focus on impaired driving in the city after officers handled more than 30 DUI arrests during the Thanksgiving holiday alone. It’s part of the “national holiday drive sober or get pulled over” initiative. JSO says...
A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple units were out searching in the woods by an abandoned boat ramp at Lake Sampson just west of Starke. For hours to find two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle. “The vehicle refused to stop for the Union County deputy and come into...
Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a Jacksonville location of a restaurant chain that says it’s “so much more than your typical sports bar.”. Twin Peaks will occupy the building at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard, according to plans filed with the city of Jacksonville. >>>...
