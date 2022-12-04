ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Donkeys recovered by Columbia County Sheriff's Office

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says deputies found donkeys, and they do not know who the owner is. The Sheriff's Office says the animals were found near SW Deputy J Davis Lane and SW Red Maple Way. They ask anyone with information about the owner to call Detective Vargo at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for pointing a gun at woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Graham Gilman, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, Gilman was reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with a woman when he went to his car, took out a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim as she walked to her own car. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy