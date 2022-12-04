Read full article on original website
How to escape rip currents
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says there will be dangerous rip currents at Florida's east coast beaches this weekend. If you get caught in one, here's how to get out.
Dangerous rip currents at Florida beaches: Here's how to escape if you get caught in one
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Officials want you to be on high alert if you plan to head out to Central Florida's beaches this weekend. The high rip current risk continues all along the coastline. Surf is in the 4-6' range as east-northeast swell comes into the beaches. The rip currents are expected to be even stronger this weekend than they have been this week.
