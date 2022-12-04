ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

Dr. Richard Bernstein: Health care at UVM Medical Center – the long wait

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Richard Bernstein, M.D., of North Ferrisburgh, who practiced family medicine at the Charlotte Family Health Center between 1975 and 2013. During that time, he was an attending physician in the Department of Family Practice at the University of Vermont Medical Center and a clinical assistant professor at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, teaching medical students at his office in Charlotte.

Back in my pre-retirement days, when I was a practicing family physician in Charlotte, I noticed a curious disparity in the availability of specialists in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Patients requiring referrals to the University of Vermont Medical Center would have long wait times before they could be seen. I could get them in quicker by leaning on personal relationships with independent providers outside the UVM system.

But more often than not, when I felt they needed to be seen even sooner than that, I would call Dartmouth Mary Hitchcock Medical Center and find an atmosphere far more accommodating to referral requests.

This disparity was a running joke in our office, and I saw more than one new patient who said, "I'm coming to you because I heard you're the guy who will send me to Dartmouth. It will take months before my doctor can get me into the Medical Center in Burlington."

Apparently, what was true then is still true today, 25 years later.

The medical center is not indifferent to this situation. A few years ago, my neighbor related that his primary care doctor told him he should see an orthopedic surgeon to consider hip replacement. The earliest appointment he could get in the Burlington area was four months out. Because he was in pain and having trouble walking, I advised him to call Dartmouth. Instead, he called the orthopedic office in Burlington and asked if they could suggest anyone he could see at Dartmouth. A couple of hours later, he received a phone call from the Burlington office saying they just had a cancellation and could see him in three weeks.

The problem was brought home to me again just now. A close friend has suffered from generalized joint and tendon pain since contracting Covid last spring. After two steroid treatments provided only temporary relief, his primary physician recommended referral to an arthritis specialist and called both UVM and Dartmouth.

Last week, my friend got a call from UVM offering the first available appointment — at the end of May. Just today, however, he got a call from the scheduler at Dartmouth, asking if he could come in on Dec. 14.

Why does this problem exist? Certainly it is not due to an inadequate number of doctors in Vermont. Vermont actually has the fifth-highest per-capita number of physicians in the country — right behind the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New York and Maryland.

If the problem is not lack of personnel, then it is surely an administrative problem in the misallocation of physician resources.

The University of Vermont Medical Center describes a three-part mission: patient care, education of health care professionals, and medical research.

Medical research comprises a large part of this so-called three-legged stool. A publication from UVM's Larner College of Medicine boasts that the organization receives $90 million to $100 million annually in medical research funding.

When UVM doctors are in the lab doing research or in the hospital teaching, they are not in the office seeing patients. Furthermore, when physicians travel, they are also not available for patient care. Some physicians are paid by drug and medical device manufacturing companies to test their products and present information to other physicians.

In 2019, according to ProPublica, a UVM cardiologist received $183,000 from a medical device company. A UVM endocrinologist received 31 payments for travel and speaking. An orthopedic surgeon received 88 payments for consultation, travel and lodging.

Undoubtedly there are many reasons for the medical center’s inability to meet its patients’ needs for timely care. Hearing public presentations about the UVM Medical Center, however, I have always been impressed by the number of times retiring CEO John Brumsted works in the phrase "academic medical center," as if to immunize the organization from public criticism of its clinical practice.

Surely, we Vermonters are proud of our nationally recognized medical center and its research. That is, however, until some sort of illness strikes, and we find ourselves unable to find timely medical care for our families. At that point, who wouldn’t prefer a big building full of available doctors with a real person who answers the phone and says, “Will next week be soon enough?”

In 2019, VTDigger reported that Vermonters spent $6.5 billion on health care, with about half going to hospitals. This works out to $10,442 per person per year.

This is a lot of money to ask of us, and in return, we may ask some things of the medical center's new CEO. What is the difference between Burlington and Dartmouth? How would things have to change if patient care at UVM were truly priority No. 1? And considering the price we pay, why is it not?

Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Richard Bernstein: Health care at UVM Medical Center – the long wait .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Castleton nurses pass licensure test well above national average

CASTLETON, Vt. — Thirty-nine nursing students at Castleton University have something to be proud of. Passing the nursing certification. “We're really, really excited that something's going very well here,” said Helen Papeika, assistant professor and nursing chair at Castleton University. “We're meeting the needs of the community, we're meeting the needs of the students, faculty and staff across nursing and other departments.”
CASTLETON, VT
mynbc5.com

Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages

This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼

Instead of dealing with the problem head-on, the state plans to pay millions to a private company to retrofit a B&B on a remote dirt road to serve six 12- to 17-year-old males, and then spend millions more each year to have that private company run the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼.
NEWBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼

We must regulate and appropriately tax the business sector to support government institutions. We must be clear about what’s business and what’s a nonprofit mission-driven enterprise. And we must establish clear boundaries. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼.
VERMONT STATE
mainepublic.org

AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
JERICHO, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

FrontPorchFlimflam.com statement on FPF’s private discrediting efforts

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Approximately three weeks ago, FrontPorchFlimflam.com went live, and thousands of people have visited the site to learn the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently unjustly banished from Vermont community online platform Front Porch Forum. This past weekend, Front Porch Flimflam...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy