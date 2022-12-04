BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO