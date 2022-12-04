Read full article on original website
WBKO
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
whopam.com
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
Wave 3
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ protest held in Bowling Green Saturday
wnky.com
Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
WBKO
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
WBKO
Bowling Green kicks off Christmas season with “Downtown Lights Up”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is officially a winter wonderland in Downtown Bowling Green as Fountain Square Park was lit up with over 100,000 Christmas lights. It was a night filled with food trucks, bright lights, and comradery amongst the residents of Bowling Green. Telia Butler, the Downtown Development...
whopam.com
Pembroke Christmas festivities moved to old gym
Pembroke’s Christmas in the Park Tuesday night has been moved indoors due to the forecast of rain. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the old gym at US 41 and KY 115 and officials say Santa and Mrs. Claus will keep their commitment to be there and there will still be refreshments and other festivities.
WBKO
Portion of Main Street in Bowling Green closed for water main repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Water Crews will have both lanes of Main Street closed between Center and College Streets from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. as crews repair a water main break. “We hope to have this issue fixed and road open by 2 p.m. today,” according...
wnky.com
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
A Kentucky city canceled its Christmas parade after someone threatened to shoot members of a group who planned nearby protests against Emmett Till's accuser
Despite the cancellation of other events and direct threats, the protest demanding accountability for Emmett Till proceeded as planned on Saturday.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
wnky.com
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Apollo and Stormy
For this morning’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Stormy and Apollo. These sweet pups are only about eight or nine months but don’t seem to be getting much bigger. The two boys are a bonded pair and love to explore, snuggle and play. These gentle dogs are still waiting for their forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view these dogs and any other available pets that the shelter has over on their Petfinder website, here.
College Heights Herald
‘Imminent death over surrender and execution in disgrace’: Students, alumni react to loss of folk studies graduate program
One of WKU’s best known and unique graduate programs – which is in its 50th year – may face suspension. Ann Ferrell, director of the Folk Studies graduate program, shared that faculty didn’t feel trying to recruit new students for a program with so little faculty was ethical, given the possibility of suspension.
erienewsnow.com
Kentucky Christmas parade canceled amid threats to protesters calling for Emmett Till accuser's arrest
Bowling Green, Kentucky, has canceled its annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday due to threats against protests related to the notorious lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. The city announced the cancellation in tweet. In a video posted on Facebook, Police Chief Michael Delaney said at least three groups...
WBKO
MCWD: Boil water advisory for parts of Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the county effective immediately, due to an eight-inch water line break. The advisory will affect customers and roads, on and along 5663 Gamaliel Rd. going south to H. Jones Rd., however,...
k105.com
Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday
A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
College Heights Herald
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
