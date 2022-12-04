Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Woman arrested on warrant for allegedly pointing gun during altercation
An arrest warrant for felony wanton endangerment has been served against a woman accused of pulling a gun on someone last month at a Dollar General store. It alleges that on November 19, 38-year old Raegeanne Smith of Hopkinsville became upset with someone in the store and pointed a gun at that person after they went outside.
whopam.com
DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment
The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
whopam.com
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
whopam.com
Man accused of assaulting woman with handgun
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for felony assault and wanton endangerment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Monday night with a handgun. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 45-year old Carlos Hatcher of Hopkinsville says he was in an altercation with the victim over text messages at a home on Camilla Drive when he allegedly struck her with the loaded handgun and then held the gun to her body.
clarksvillenow.com
Police name man killed in Riverside Drive parking lot shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
whopam.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
whopam.com
Trial date scheduled in Boulevard murder case
A trial date has been scheduled for the one adult and two juveniles charged in connection with the March 2 fatal shooting of a man outside Casey’s General Store. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and 16-year old Joshua Cotton to Casey’s with intent to commit a robbery. A detective testified earlier this year that a struggle ensued during the attempted robbery and that’s when 19-year old Alijah Watts was shot in the abdomen.
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
whopam.com
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Man dies after reportedly attacking mother
A man has died after he allegedly attacked his mother in Montgomery County.
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting on N. Riverside Drive
Clarksville police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on Riverside Drive early Sunday morning as a homicide, after the victim passed away. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in at a business in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning that ended with the male victim shot in the parking lot. He would later succumb to his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
whopam.com
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
wnky.com
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
