clarksvillenow.com
Police name man killed in Riverside Drive parking lot shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
WSMV
Crash sends vehicle off roadway, into front yard of Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle nearly crashed into a Springfield home on Tuesday night, according to Smokey Barn News. The vehicle was involved in a rollover crash at around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 41 near Courtland Road. The crash sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle.
whopam.com
DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment
The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
fox17.com
WSMV
Missing Hendersonville teen found
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
whopam.com
Woman arrested on warrant for allegedly pointing gun during altercation
An arrest warrant for felony wanton endangerment has been served against a woman accused of pulling a gun on someone last month at a Dollar General store. It alleges that on November 19, 38-year old Raegeanne Smith of Hopkinsville became upset with someone in the store and pointed a gun at that person after they went outside.
whopam.com
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
whopam.com
Man accused of assaulting woman with handgun
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for felony assault and wanton endangerment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Monday night with a handgun. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 45-year old Carlos Hatcher of Hopkinsville says he was in an altercation with the victim over text messages at a home on Camilla Drive when he allegedly struck her with the loaded handgun and then held the gun to her body.
whopam.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
WSMV
Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.
clarksvillenow.com
‘Terrifying’: Shoppers, employees witness violent robbery at CoolSprings Galleria
Dramatic moments during holiday shopping at the Cool Springs Galleria were caught on camera as Franklin police confronted suspects armed with sledgehammers who were smashing glass cases as employees and customers looked on.
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Suspect Wanted for Shoplifting Merchandise From Gallatin Kroger
On November 24, 2022, the individual pictured shoplifted merchandise from Kroger at 845 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. The subject has a distinct tattoo on her left arm. After the incident, the subject then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. If you have any information regarding this individual, or...
Man charged with attacking victim during robbery in Nashville
A man faces a felony robbery charge after someone was attacked in Nashville.
