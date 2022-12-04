ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethan City Council considering increases in garbage fees

ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County nearing approval of $1 million project for new heating and air conditioning system for jail

ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center. The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee next Monday night for that committee’s approval of the funding.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough working to improve water service in area after recent violation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough’s water department is conducting extra flushing of waterlines in an area that recently tested over federal guidelines for compounds called trihalomethanes. The town’s utility manager also said Jonesborough plans to install a pump station in the area “to increase flow and pressure to the area so that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tuesday update: Sullivan Heights Middle staff member stabbed with 'hobby knife'

KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member on Monday. The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs

An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City

Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police: Man assaulted, shot at woman in Johnson City

Police are saying a Johnson City man physically assaulted a woman and then fired his gun at her as she drove away from their home. Mark Littner, 61, is charged with aggravated domestic assault following the incident at Chatfield Square. Investigators found two bullet holes on the driver’s side of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child

UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
ERWIN, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Main Street structure damaged by fire

The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a fire at a house In the city of Harlan on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a news release, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Harlan City Fire Department was paged out in response to a report of a fire at a house on South Main Street in Harlan. Harlan City Fire Engine 4 left the station with personnel immediately able to observe smoke from the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene, put on their gear, and proceeded to work to fight the fire. Once the flames were extinguished from the front of the structure, crews entered and began fighting the fire inside. By 12:45 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews were pulled from the inside of the structure at approximately 1:10 p.m. due to possible instability of the structure’s roof.
HARLAN, KY
993thex.com

Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana

The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9

BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey on Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

