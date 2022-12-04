Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethan City Council considering increases in garbage fees
ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County nearing approval of $1 million project for new heating and air conditioning system for jail
ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center. The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee next Monday night for that committee’s approval of the funding.
Jonesborough working to improve water service in area after recent violation
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough’s water department is conducting extra flushing of waterlines in an area that recently tested over federal guidelines for compounds called trihalomethanes. The town’s utility manager also said Jonesborough plans to install a pump station in the area “to increase flow and pressure to the area so that […]
General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
Kingsport Times-News
Tuesday update: Sullivan Heights Middle staff member stabbed with 'hobby knife'
KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member on Monday. The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
The Tomahawk
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
Kingsport Times-News
VDOT sets public meeting for proposed US Route 23 improvement in Wise County
BRISTOL — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public meeting on Dec. 12 in Wise for proposed intersection and median crossover improvements on U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. The open house format public meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Central High School,...
State Police Reviewing Hiring of Former Trooper Accused in Killings
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
supertalk929.com
Police: Man assaulted, shot at woman in Johnson City
Police are saying a Johnson City man physically assaulted a woman and then fired his gun at her as she drove away from their home. Mark Littner, 61, is charged with aggravated domestic assault following the incident at Chatfield Square. Investigators found two bullet holes on the driver’s side of...
knoxvilledailysun.com
East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child
UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
harlanenterprise.net
Main Street structure damaged by fire
The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a fire at a house In the city of Harlan on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a news release, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Harlan City Fire Department was paged out in response to a report of a fire at a house on South Main Street in Harlan. Harlan City Fire Engine 4 left the station with personnel immediately able to observe smoke from the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene, put on their gear, and proceeded to work to fight the fire. Once the flames were extinguished from the front of the structure, crews entered and began fighting the fire inside. By 12:45 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews were pulled from the inside of the structure at approximately 1:10 p.m. due to possible instability of the structure’s roof.
Kingsport Times-News
Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder
ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch...
Kingsport Times-News
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
993thex.com
Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana
The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey on Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speaks out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
7 Brew to open its first Johnson City coffee drive-thru in March 2023
They have a 'secret drink' menu, but 7 Brew's plans to open the company's first drive-thru coffee shop in Johnson City aren't a secret anymore. Construction is set to begin on Dec. 19 and a company spokeswoman said the store will be at 1910 N. Roan Street (the site of the former Toys R Us store).
