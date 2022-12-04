Read full article on original website
NECN
Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant
Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
whdh.com
Police investigating early morning Raynham crash that killed 1, injured 4
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Raynham police and fire departments responded to a serious motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive...
whdh.com
Car bursts into flames in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Medford Saturday night, according to the Medford Fire Department. Crews responded into the scene on Washington Street and found flames burning through the front of the car, leaving it charred. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Home in Swampscott goes up in flames
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Elmwood Road in Swampscott went up in flames Sunday night, creating challenges for the firefighters trying to put it out. Crews said it appears the flames started on the outside of the home. The fire spread to the detached garage and then to the interior of the house.
Family IDs 37-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Lowell Basement Freezer: Report
A 37-year-old man who was found dead in a basement freezer at a Lowell home has been identified by his family as John Wayne Potter, NBC10 Boston reports.While not officially identified, Potter's body was found in a chest freezer at a home on Coburn Street in Lowell on Friday, Dec. 2, the outlet rep…
71-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Chelmsford Crash: Police
A 71-year-old Maine man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, after he was hit while crossing Maple Road in Chelmsford, authorities said. Witnesses said the man was crossing the street near Byam Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. when a Toyota minivan smashed into him, officials sai…
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash that shut down I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street found a Jeep that had rolled over.
whdh.com
Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
Driver Airlifted After Serious Rollover Crash On I-95 North In Danvers (UPDATE)
A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a serious rollover crash on a major highway on the North Shore, reports said.The crash involving an happened just before Exit 62 on I-95 North in Danvers on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, WBZ Traffic said on Twitter. Medflight has taken…
manchesterinklink.com
1 person seriously injured in 2-car crash on Front Street, driver charged
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett woman was injured Tuesday in a crash on Front Street, and a city man has been charged with DUI. On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 1600 Front Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the course of the investigation, Manchester Police learned that a white Mazda hatchback driven by Frank Hyslop Jr., 56, of Manchester, collided with a silver Buick sedan driven by a 68-year-old female from Hooksett.
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
whdh.com
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left 2 hospitalized
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Monday that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported shooting around 3 p.m. on Talbot Avenue found two people injured, police said. The victims were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, though...
whdh.com
Sources: man dead after being stabbed in the neck at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation was underway at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night, after reports of a stabbing. Officers had blocked off the area around Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
whdh.com
Hours-long standoff after armed assault in Cambridge ends in arrest
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night, local police said the issue had been resolved safely. Earlier in the evening police reported an active standoff situation on Gore Street. A man had barricaded himself inside a home after committing an armed assault, officials said. They had been able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending the man to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
