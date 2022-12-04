ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

NECN

Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant

Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating early morning Raynham crash that killed 1, injured 4

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Raynham police and fire departments responded to a serious motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive...
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Car bursts into flames in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Medford Saturday night, according to the Medford Fire Department. Crews responded into the scene on Washington Street and found flames burning through the front of the car, leaving it charred. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt. (Copyright (c)...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Home in Swampscott goes up in flames

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Elmwood Road in Swampscott went up in flames Sunday night, creating challenges for the firefighters trying to put it out. Crews said it appears the flames started on the outside of the home. The fire spread to the detached garage and then to the interior of the house.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whdh.com

Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
PLYMOUTH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

1 person seriously injured in 2-car crash on Front Street, driver charged

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett woman was injured Tuesday in a crash on Front Street, and a city man has been charged with DUI. On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 1600 Front Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the course of the investigation, Manchester Police learned that a white Mazda hatchback driven by Frank Hyslop Jr., 56, of Manchester, collided with a silver Buick sedan driven by a 68-year-old female from Hooksett.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left 2 hospitalized

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Monday that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported shooting around 3 p.m. on Talbot Avenue found two people injured, police said. The victims were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, though...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sources: man dead after being stabbed in the neck at Somerville laundromat

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation was underway at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night, after reports of a stabbing. Officers had blocked off the area around Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Hours-long standoff after armed assault in Cambridge ends in arrest

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night, local police said the issue had been resolved safely. Earlier in the evening police reported an active standoff situation on Gore Street. A man had barricaded himself inside a home after committing an armed assault, officials said. They had been able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending the man to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
DURHAM, NH

