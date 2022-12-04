Read full article on original website
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
The Bengals won because they trusted their QB. The Chiefs put theirs on the sideline
The Chiefs voluntarily took the game out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands, a confounding decision in Cincinnati.
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Why Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Bengals star after Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Cincinnati Bengals star defensive back Jessie Bates. During the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Bates pulled off a shady maneuver that is maddening for opponents. The former Wake Forest standout saw that Cincinnati was late getting subs...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut
The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they’re saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of Read more... The post Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Be f–king respectful’: Chiefs fans called out by Juan Thornhill after bashing team for Bengals loss
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their five-game win streak come to an end Sunday in a 27-24 road loss to the reigning AFC champions, Cincinnati Bengals. Right after that loss, the Chiefs were pelted with criticisms by their own fans, a behavior Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill wasn’t going to take sitting down.
How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool
The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Bengals defensive player flopped with ‘injury,’ but everyone knew it was a charade
This was something you’d expect to see during the World Cup, not during the Chiefs-Bengals game.
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
Where To Find NFL Public Betting and Money Percentages
Whether you are a seasoned sports gambler or you have just made your first deposit into a sportsbook, you have likely heard terms like “fade the public” or “follow the sharps” many times. What do these terms mean exactly, and where can you find the information necessary to be able to decide whether you want to fade or follow the public?
Vikings vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Vikings vs. Lions prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features two strong NFC North rivals. Let’s dive deeper into the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, Dec. 5.
