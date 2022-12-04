ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Symphony names Jacob Schnitzer assistant conductor

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
The overtones of activity are sounding in and around the Missouri Symphony Orchestra offices. The Columbia musical institution is preparing for its Symphony of Toys holiday program Dec. 11, the first to be conducted by music director designate Wilbur Lin.

And the Symphony named Lin's second last week, appointing Jacob Schnitzer assistant conductor and a teaching artist for the Missouri Symphony Conservatory.

"I’m thrilled to join an organization that brings people together from all walks of life to experience the joys ofmusic as one community," Schnitzer said in a news release.

Schnitzer serves as artistic director and conductor for Austin, Texas-based chamber and new music ensemble Density512, as well as an assistant conductor for the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory Orchestra; he is pursuing a doctoral degree in conducting at the conservatory.

Schnitzer also has served as curator and collaborator for a number of music series and installation projects, as well as the co-director of "Remembrance and Ritual: Reflection on Eva and the Angel of Death," a documentary about an opera designed to remember and reflect upon the events of the Holocaust and its survivors.

"Jacob is a fantastic and versatile conductor and educator," Lin said in the news release. "His particular interest in new music and creative projects and his educational insights will strengthen MOSY's reach both on the programming end and our Conservatory projects."

Learn more about Schnitzer at https://jacobschnitzer.com/. And the online hub for the Symphony is https://themosy.org/.

