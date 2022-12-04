Clemson football's spoiled fan base gets another ACC title, trip to Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTE – Clemson football fans are spoiled and have been for quite some time.

Clemson has enjoyed so much success for so long that anything less than perfection is cause for concern if not downright disgruntlement.

Veteran North Carolina coach Mack Brown has seen it all before.

“He’s kind of at the point now where I was at Texas,” Brown said of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “You win so much that if you ever lose, people are shocked and can’t believe it and the world is coming to an end.

“He’s 10-2 (this season). A lot of people would like to have Dabo’s problems.”

Including Brown, whose Tar Heels team was thoroughly trounced by Dabo’s boys by a 39-10 count in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night.

Brown, of course, is in the midst of his second rebuilding effort at North Carolina and has served as a close friend and mentor to Swinney for years.

FEARSOME FRESHMEN: Clemson's Cade Klubnik vs UNC's Drake Maye is the future of ACC football

MIAMI SHOWDOWN: Clemson football could face Tennessee in Orange Bowl

POSITIVE FEEDBACK: Clemson football gets all good grades in ACC championship game victory over UNC

The spring after Swinney was named head coach at Clemson, in 2009, Swinney took his staff to spend a week with Brown at Texas, where Brown coached for 16 successful seasons and won a national championship in 2005.

Brown imparted knowledge and wisdoms that Swinney recalls to this day, and there are plenty of similarities between Swinney’s situation now and Brown’s situation then.

“At Texas, we hadn’t won a national championship in 35 years (when we won in 2005),” Brown said on the eve of the ACC Championship Game.

When Swinney won his first national title at Clemson in 2016, the Tigers hadn’t won a national championship in 35 years.

Texas won 10 or more games for nine consecutive seasons during Brown’s tenure.

Clemson has won 10 or more games for 12 consecutive seasons during Swinney’s tenure.

Swinney says he’s leaned on Brown time and again for advice, suggestions and tricks of the trade, which may explain why their programs are run similarly.

So has there been anything that Brown has gleaned from Swinney over the course of their relationship?

Yeah,” Brown said. “I took from Dabo that you need to recruit really, really good players and turn them loose.”

Brown has done just that, too, having upgraded the Tar Heels’ recruiting and producing four consecutive bowl trips and a nine-win season. But all that winning comes with a price – namely, heightened expectations.

Just ask Swinney.

Last year when Clemson lost three regular-season games for the first time since 2014 but still finished 10-3, one would have been led to believe that the Tigers were cellar-dwellers in the ACC.

This season, despite an 11-2 record, some fans have been disappointed by the Tigers’ productivity and frustrated by their failure to qualify for the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year.

Brown has an easy explanation.

“College football has gotten crazy,” he said. “You don’t ever know who’s going to win anymore.”

He’s right, of course.

And having a little perspective can help, Clemson fans.

After all, a seventh ACC title in eight years and a trip to the Orange Bowl in Miami in late December aren’t bad consolation prizes.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's spoiled fan base gets another ACC title, trip to Orange Bowl