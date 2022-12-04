ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Tua Tagovailoa takes full accountability after loss to the 49ers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly have the best game of his career in their Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The former first-round pick completed just 54.6% of his attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw interceptions and was strip-sacked during the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in a 49ers’ touchdown.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
4 Big-Time Stats For Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Through 13 Weeks

Week 13 was a tough one for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. They went on the road to face off against the San Francisco 49ers and their No. 1 ranked defense. Just like many teams before them, the Dolphins succumbed to what is a ferocious defensive unit. Despite the...
In just a short amount of time, you will be able to bet online in Ohio. Major sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, PointsBet, and BetMGM will be among some of the first mobile sports betting apps going live. There are a number of promotional offers you can claim for each sportsbook as you preregister if you are an Ohio resident. Here are some of the top offers currently available for Ohioans across sportsbooks:
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14

Our Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features a strong AFC South rivalry. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
