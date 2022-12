FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season. Coach Robert Saleh declined to provide details on Mitchell’s situation as the Jets began practice preparations for their game Sunday against the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills. “I’m not going to get into specifics right now,” Saleh said. “There’s just a lot of things that we’re trying to sort out, and for him, too.” Mitchell was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in April and started the first four games at right tackle. He injured a knee in Week 4 at Pittsburgh and was placed on injured reserve. He was activated two weeks ago and played seven snaps on special teams against Chicago before getting the start last Sunday at Minnesota.

