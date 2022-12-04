Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick
After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
profootballnetwork.com
Ohio Sports Betting
In just a short amount of time, you will be able to bet online in Ohio. Major sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, PointsBet, and BetMGM will be among some of the first mobile sports betting apps going live. There are a number of promotional offers you can claim for each sportsbook as you preregister if you are an Ohio resident. Here are some of the top offers currently available for Ohioans across sportsbooks:
profootballnetwork.com
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features a strong AFC South rivalry. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Here's the Rest of the Bears' 2023 Schedule Heading Into the Bye
Here's the rest of the Bears' 2023 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears and the NFL have five weeks left in the regular season before 14 teams take their talents to the playoffs, and the rest start their offseason work. The Bears will surely be a...
Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record
The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Where To Find NFL Public Betting and Money Percentages
Whether you are a seasoned sports gambler or you have just made your first deposit into a sportsbook, you have likely heard terms like “fade the public” or “follow the sharps” many times. What do these terms mean exactly, and where can you find the information necessary to be able to decide whether you want to fade or follow the public?
