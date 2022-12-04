ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success. The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report, its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy. “Our collective mission is to foster and create equitable, affordable, and robust high-speed broadband infrastructure and services connecting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DEP initiative seeks to replace diesel with electric in truck fleets

Pennsylvania DEP has launched a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by encouraging freight trucks in local areas to go electric. The project is specifically directed at environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities. "Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations

Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Major grocery store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania next week

A major grocery store chain is set to open another new store location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more. Almost everyone benefits when a new supermarket comes to town. Local residents suddenly have more options for buying food and other household essentials. It also brings new jobs to the area, increases competition to keep food prices down, and has an overall positive effect on the local economy.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

