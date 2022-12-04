Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania infrastructure barely gets passing grade in new review
Pennsylvania’s infrastructure received a “C-” in the latest report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The grading is designed to highlight where infrastructure needs are not being met in hopes of securing funding to make repairs. ASCE’s Bob Wright said this is one report card...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success. The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report, its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy. “Our collective mission is to foster and create equitable, affordable, and robust high-speed broadband infrastructure and services connecting...
DEP initiative seeks to replace diesel with electric in truck fleets
Pennsylvania DEP has launched a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by encouraging freight trucks in local areas to go electric. The project is specifically directed at environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities. "Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest...
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it...
New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature. Under guidance released in 2018, a student, tenant, or worker at most businesses...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in Pennsylvania
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring ghost towns is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Pennsylvania with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf discusses handling of COVID-19 pandemic, fights with GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is leaving office next month, and WGAL has been speaking with him about his eight years as leader of the commonwealth. News 8's Tom Lehman asked him about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and fights with Republican lawmakers, including a 2015 budget battle. Lehman: "Did...
Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations
Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
Gas prices continue to fall. Could they drop under $3 a gallon before Christmas?
Gas prices are continuing to fall and are at their lowest level since January, according to GasBuddy. The average prices in Harrisburg and in Pennsylvania have finally fallen under $4. The average in Harrisburg is $3.91 a gallon on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The average in Pennsylvania is $3.88 a gallon.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Major grocery store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania next week
A major grocery store chain is set to open another new store location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more. Almost everyone benefits when a new supermarket comes to town. Local residents suddenly have more options for buying food and other household essentials. It also brings new jobs to the area, increases competition to keep food prices down, and has an overall positive effect on the local economy.
