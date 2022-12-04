Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features a strong AFC South rivalry. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Ohio Sports Betting
In just a short amount of time, you will be able to bet online in Ohio. Major sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, PointsBet, and BetMGM will be among some of the first mobile sports betting apps going live. There are a number of promotional offers you can claim for each sportsbook as you preregister if you are an Ohio resident. Here are some of the top offers currently available for Ohioans across sportsbooks:
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
When Do College Football Bowl Games Start For 2022–23?
Bowl season is finally here. Take a look at when the bowl mania will begin.
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job
UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that carries plenty of playoff implications. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Where To Find NFL Public Betting and Money Percentages
Whether you are a seasoned sports gambler or you have just made your first deposit into a sportsbook, you have likely heard terms like “fade the public” or “follow the sharps” many times. What do these terms mean exactly, and where can you find the information necessary to be able to decide whether you want to fade or follow the public?
Report: Chris Petersen Head Coaching Rumor Is False
A report linked two prominent names to UNLV's head coaching position, but it might already be time to strike one from the list. The Las Vegas Review-Journal identified Chris Petersen and Ed Orgeron as options to replace the recently fired Marcus Arroyo. However, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman disputed the story's accuracy on Monday evening.
