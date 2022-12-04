Read full article on original website
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Bishop McDevitt faces Aliquippa in Class 4A state title game rematch
YORK, Pa. — At least Bishop McDevitt's coaching staff won't have to search too hard for game film of its upcoming opponent in the PIAA Class 4A championship game. The Crusaders are back in the state high school football final for the second year in a row -- and for the second straight season, their opponent in the title game will be western Pennsylvania superpower Aliquippa.
Austintown Fitch lineman commits to college
Josh Fitzgerald is a 6'3", 275 pound lineman that plays on both sides of the ball for the Falcons
Five ways Bishop McDevitt can flip 2021′s script and topple Aliquippa in the PIAA championship
After the buzzer sounded and the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders saw their 2021 season end with a 4A state championship game loss to Aliquippa last year in Hershey, underclassmen players vowed they’d do everything they could to get back to that spot—and hopefully see the same foe. • Sign...
sopghreporter.com
'Brothers' Reddic and Cummings making history as co-captains/champions
One can tell right away that Steel City Yellow Jackets Co-Captains Tone Reddic, Sr. and Gilmore Cummings simply enjoy each other's company. When you talk with them, they laugh, pay attention to each other's thoughts, and have a knack to simply get out of each other's way when necessary. They...
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
harberherald.com
Head football coach promoted to district level position
After finishing the 2022 football season 1-10, head football coach Chris Wood has been promoted from his position. This past season’s record is the worst in the school’s 17 years of football. On Thursday, Dec 1, 2022, Wood sent an email to the Har-Ber High School staff, explaining that he will be taking a district level position working in the athletic department. Before the press release, he met with players and coaches at a team workout that morning. The news came as a surprise for assistant coach Chris Gragg.
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh
/Nov 5, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) warms up before the game against the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
butlerradio.com
Carl H. Vinroe III
Born December 13, 1949, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Carl H. Vinroe Jr. and the late Margaret Ann (Heaton) Vinroe. Carl was married to the love of his life, Kay Susan Hutchison on September 14, 1973. They had enjoyed nearly 47 years together until her passing September 2, 2020. Susie and Vinny loved to feed the wildlife at their home and enjoyed being with family. Carl always remembered to send birthday cards with a monetary gift, especially to the younger ones.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
butlerradio.com
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide
It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Seeking Feedback On Cranberry & Slippery Rock Projects
PennDOT is asking for feedback on a couple of projects that were recently completed in Butler County. A brief survey has been posted on PennDOT’s website that is looking for input on both the resurfacing of Route 173 in Slippery Rock and the Freedom Road project in Cranberry Township.
wtae.com
Retired Pittsburgh's Action Sports anchor Guy Junker recognized by Allegheny County Council
Months after he retired from WTAE, former Pittsburgh’s Action Sports anchor Guy Junker was honored with a special proclamation recognizing his 44 years in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. The Allegheny County Council honored the Baldwin native's excellence in sports journalism in radio, TV and newspapers. Take a look at the...
butlerradio.com
Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
1 hurt in Pepsi truck crash in Mercer County
One person was hurt and a road was closed this morning following a crash in Mercer County.
butlerradio.com
New Leadership Butler County Class Tackling Three Projects
The new class of Leadership Butler County is undertaking multiple projects for the first time in history. The professional leadership development program will have 29 individuals participating this year. Each class picks a community project to complete, but this year the group is deciding to tackle three different projects. The...
butlerradio.com
Thomas Wright
Thomas Wright, 70, of Butler passed away on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. He was born in Butler on July 6th, 1952 to Alverda (Allison) Swartz & the late Dean Wright. Thomas joined the US Army after high school and served his country until he was honorably discharged. He was loved by many and will be forever missed. Thomas is survived by his mother & step father, Alverda & Richard Swartz. Also surviving are his children; Thomas (Mindi) Wright, Stacy (Kim) Koedel, Hollie (Jeremy) Oesterling & Brooke (Thomas) Arble; along with many grandchildren & great grandchildren. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
butlerradio.com
Slippery Rock Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in the Russell Wright Alumni House followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The Governance Committee...
