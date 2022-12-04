Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
Wbaltv.com
NFL moves Ravens-Browns game to Saturday Dec. 17
The NFL announced today that the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns has been flexed to Saturday Dec. 17. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. live from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and will be part of a triple header of games scheduled for that Saturday. The game will be broadcasted by NFL Network and will be simulcasted on WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio and 98 Rock.
profootballnetwork.com
Ohio Sports Betting
In just a short amount of time, you will be able to bet online in Ohio. Major sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, PointsBet, and BetMGM will be among some of the first mobile sports betting apps going live. There are a number of promotional offers you can claim for each sportsbook as you preregister if you are an Ohio resident. Here are some of the top offers currently available for Ohioans across sportsbooks:
Pirates bolster pitching staff with pair of veterans
Velasquez's deal is for one-year worth $3.15 million while Garcia's is for $2.5 million this year with a club option in 2024
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
When Do College Football Bowl Games Start For 2022–23?
Bowl season is finally here. Take a look at when the bowl mania will begin.
profootballnetwork.com
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features a strong AFC South rivalry. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Seven Players
Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year. Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Panthers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that carries plenty of playoff implications. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
