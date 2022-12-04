Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win
SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
Notre Dame standout TE Michael Mayer to enter draft
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said Wednesday he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, in which he’s projected to
Ohio Sports Betting
In just a short amount of time, you will be able to bet online in Ohio. Major sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, PointsBet, and BetMGM will be among some of the first mobile sports betting apps going live. There are a number of promotional offers you can claim for each sportsbook as you preregister if you are an Ohio resident. Here are some of the top offers currently available for Ohioans across sportsbooks:
Penix Is Staying for 2023, So What's the Next Move for Morris and Huard?
Husky fans far and wide broke into a joyous celebration on Sunday night when quarterback Michael Penix Jr., seemingly with all sorts of immediate NFL opportunities within reach, announced he would return for the 2023 college football season. Nobody does that. Everybody goes to the big show when they have...
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features a strong AFC South rivalry. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update
During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Where To Find NFL Public Betting and Money Percentages
Whether you are a seasoned sports gambler or you have just made your first deposit into a sportsbook, you have likely heard terms like “fade the public” or “follow the sharps” many times. What do these terms mean exactly, and where can you find the information necessary to be able to decide whether you want to fade or follow the public?
