CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams
The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. At the same time, improvements in the average GSR for Black football players (79.5%) slightly outpaced those of white players (91.7%). Those are all improvements from last year’s study reporting GSRs of 81.3% overall, 78%...
The Cincinnati Bengals have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the third-straight time in the last two seasons. This was a highly anticipated games by pretty much the entire NFL as the Bengals seemed to be catching fire similar to last season. The Chiefs wanted to get revenge for their loss in the AFC Championship game.
Joe Burrow Responds To Chiefs’ Trash Talk After Bengals’ Win
After a war of words between two of the AFC’s best teams leading up to Sunday’s game, it was the Bengals who had the last laugh at Paycor Stadium. Justin Reid kicked off the verbal barbs when he tried to vocalize confidence in his ability to lock down Hayden Hurst. The problem was the Kansas City safety wasn’t able to correctly identify the Cincinnati tight end, first referring to Hurst as Tyler Higbee (Los Angeles Rams tight end) and then Tee Higgins (Bengals wide receiver).
