I have been to visit Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio several times. So far, these visits had always been between spring and fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard that it was also a very nice winter destination, so my wife and I planned to try that out during the second week of February 2021. We had made a booking for a cabin several weeks in advance, and at that time, the forecast was for not-so-wintery weather, well above freezing. As we got closer, however, the forecast changed and it was going to be much colder: below freezing nearly all the time, which is much better for ice formations, of course.

LOGAN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO