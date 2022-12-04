Read full article on original website
Donate to Toys for Tots at these Washtenaw County locations
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The holiday season is here and the opportunities to do a good turn are out in full force. And those looking to donate toys to children can do so through a host of Toys for Tots donation bins scattered throughout Washtenaw County. Toys for Tots does...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Dec. 6th
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for...
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17, This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
Ypsilanti church to host 1st winter overnight homeless shelter in modern city history
YPSILANTI, MI - For the first time in Ypsilanti’s modern history, an overnight shelter will be available to those who need it during the cold winter months. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Huron Street is opening its great hall and restrooms four days a week, building on an existing daytime warming center hosted by the city at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse in Depot Town for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Shop small and support Saginaw-area teen entrepreneurs at mini holiday market
SAGINAW, MI — Holiday shoppers will have a unique opportunity to support young entrepreneurs and find one-of-a-kind gifts this weekend in Saginaw County. Saginaw County’s Rebel Co., a boutique on Gratiot in Shields, is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Mini Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Victor Bugni, executive director of instructional services for the Saginaw Intermediate School District, talked about the federal requirement that identifies schools based on student achievement.
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
Kitchen urinals, Lions basketball court, tiger wall highlight Michigan home on market
FERNDALE, MI - You don’t come across functioning urinals in the kitchen of a home very often. If ever. It’s just one of the numerous unusual attributes you’ll find at this home, which just hit the market. Located at 3050 Burdette St. in Ferndale in Metro Detroit,...
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
What’s that in downtown Ann Arbor? Alley bedazzled with public art
ANN ARBOR, MI — One particularly colorful alley in downtown Ann Arbor has been turning heads lately. After many months of planning and coordination with the city, the Ann Arbor Art Center recently rolled out its A2AC Alleys installations funded in part by a crowdfunding campaign. The first installation,...
Flint celebrates holiday season with tree lighting and holiday walk
Flint, MI -- The campus of the Flint Cultural Center was bright with holiday lights and the sound of a large crowd Tuesday night for Flint’s 37th annual Holiday Walk. The event was free and open to the public. Each of the Cultural Center’s buildings was open with different events, including photos with Santa Claus, musical performances, a light show and food trucks.
Tiny Expo returning to Ann Arbor library for first time since 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Art is returning to the Ann Arbor District Library lobby with the reinstatement of an art fair suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiny Expo is returning for the first time since 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the downtown branch at 343 S. Fifth Ave. The art fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due the pandemic.
Yuck or Yum? 12 Best Liver & Onions Restaurants Around Greater Flint
When I think of the smell or taste of liver & onions as a meal, I'm not gonna lie, it inspires my gag reflex. Some think it was started in Michigan, but no (these foods were). My sister used to love it so much as a kid. So, my mom would make it for her, but wouldn't make me eat it (bless her heart). Then, when mom was pregnant with my youngest sibling... she made it again and, um... got sick. It was never made in our house again. That said, I know a lot of people LOVE the cholesterol-laden liver & onions.
