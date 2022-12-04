ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Dec. 6th

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17, This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti church to host 1st winter overnight homeless shelter in modern city history

YPSILANTI, MI - For the first time in Ypsilanti’s modern history, an overnight shelter will be available to those who need it during the cold winter months. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Huron Street is opening its great hall and restrooms four days a week, building on an existing daytime warming center hosted by the city at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse in Depot Town for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
MIDLAND, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Flint celebrates holiday season with tree lighting and holiday walk

Flint, MI -- The campus of the Flint Cultural Center was bright with holiday lights and the sound of a large crowd Tuesday night for Flint’s 37th annual Holiday Walk. The event was free and open to the public. Each of the Cultural Center’s buildings was open with different events, including photos with Santa Claus, musical performances, a light show and food trucks.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Tiny Expo returning to Ann Arbor library for first time since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Art is returning to the Ann Arbor District Library lobby with the reinstatement of an art fair suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiny Expo is returning for the first time since 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the downtown branch at 343 S. Fifth Ave. The art fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due the pandemic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Yuck or Yum? 12 Best Liver & Onions Restaurants Around Greater Flint

When I think of the smell or taste of liver & onions as a meal, I'm not gonna lie, it inspires my gag reflex. Some think it was started in Michigan, but no (these foods were). My sister used to love it so much as a kid. So, my mom would make it for her, but wouldn't make me eat it (bless her heart). Then, when mom was pregnant with my youngest sibling... she made it again and, um... got sick. It was never made in our house again. That said, I know a lot of people LOVE the cholesterol-laden liver & onions.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

