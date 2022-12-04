ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’

It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
Cheryl E Preston

Carly does the unthinkable to save her own skin on General Hospital

General Hospital fans who assumed Carly Corinthos would reveal Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow Tate's ( Katelyn MacMullen) daughter in order to save Willow's life were mistaken. If spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are accurate Ms. Spencer is going to do the unthinkable by suggesting Nina be tested as a bone marrow donor without telling her it's to save her own child.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’

When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’

The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
SheKnows

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: Coming Clean And A Fatal Warning

Y&R spoilers weekly update for November 28 – December 2, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of coming clean and a fatal warning. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week featured Thanksgiving in...
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side

Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. What’s Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) going...
Cheryl E Preston

Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless

Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
GENOA CITY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy