soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: Britt Is A Match For Dying, Pregnant Willow
GH spoilers reveal Willow Tait is on a desperate search for her birth family, so she may find an easy bone marrow match to treat her stage 4 cancer, but she also has no idea her birth family is right in Port Charles, sans her dead father. GH Spoilers Wild...
SheKnows
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
Carly does the unthinkable to save her own skin on General Hospital
General Hospital fans who assumed Carly Corinthos would reveal Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow Tate's ( Katelyn MacMullen) daughter in order to save Willow's life were mistaken. If spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are accurate Ms. Spencer is going to do the unthinkable by suggesting Nina be tested as a bone marrow donor without telling her it's to save her own child.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
‘General Hospital’: 4 Changes the Soap Needs to Make Right Now
'General Hospital' has faced criticism for not being as good as it used to be, and it's in need of some changes.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Chooses Brooke Over His Son
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers hint that Ridge Forrester's relationship with his son Thomas Forrester may be beyond repair.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation’: Family Drama Causes Donna and Eric to Split
'The Bold and the Beautiful' couple Donna Logan and Eric Forrester's reunion could be cut short by family drama.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'General Hospital' spoilers for December 2022 reveal that danger and heartache is looming for many Port Charles citizens.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: Coming Clean And A Fatal Warning
Y&R spoilers weekly update for November 28 – December 2, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of coming clean and a fatal warning. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week featured Thanksgiving in...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side
Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. What’s Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) going...
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless
Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Sets the Record Straight About Exit Rumors
Sometimes, when everything seems to be going right, that’s when we get the most nervous waiting to be blindsided with bad news. And that seems to be what’s happening with fans when it comes to Carly!. Just when we finally get her back in Port Charles and out...
