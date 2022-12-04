When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.

