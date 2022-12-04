Read full article on original website
Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year
Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
Special meeting to purchase graders for Marion Co. Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 to discuss an ordinance to purchase graders.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Baxter County Quorum Court meets Tuesday night
The Baxter County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6 in the 2nd floor courtroom of the courthouse. Items on the agenda include approving an ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in October for the sheriff’s department; an ordinance to adopt the 2023 budget; an ordinance appropriating funds to purchase property near the airport; and ordinance to appropriate funds and reappropriate funds within the juvenile services budget; and an ordinance to appropriate grant funds for the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District.
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Virginia Fay Calabria of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Virginia Fay Calabria died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Mordecai Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mordecai Robért, 36, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022 AD, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Mordecai was born on June 27, 1986 AD, in Newton, Alabama, to David and JoLynn Root Robért. Cai loved listening to Christian music. He enjoyed being with his family and dearly loved his supportive live in aid Ms. Carmen and his daily walks through his neighborhood.
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville. Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died. He asked...
Pendergrass oversees final Quorum Court meeting before retirement
The final Quorum Court meeting of Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass’ career was filled with appreciation for his 16 years of service to the county. Several department heads stood up to speak on the opportunities he has provided to them and the citizens of Baxter County. In the Treasurer’s...
Norfork man pleads to drug charges in 3 cases
A Norfork man who has been arrested twice when found either passed out or sitting in parked vehicles and once after being stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Each time officers have come in contact with 43-year-old Christopher Gragg, he has been...
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Search and Rescue squad needs your help finding a vital part of its team. Radar can be vital to emergency response crews, but the missing “Radar” in this case isn’t what you think. “Radar” is the team’s tracking dog,...
Unofficial results: Wiseman re-elected as Big Flat mayor
Tuesday evening, citizens of Big Flat have re-elected Glenda Wiseman in the runoff for mayor. According to Judy Garner, Baxter County Election Commissioner, unofficial results show incumbent Glenda Wiseman with 19 votes, and challenger Charles Schmitt with 7. At this time, there were two absentee votes yet to be confirmed.
Cherokee Village hospital owners must pay more than $40,000 after leaving patient records unsecured
The owners of a Cherokee Village hospital accused of leaving reams of confidential patient records unsecured when the hospital closed in 2004 agreed to pay more than $40,000 to cover costs associated with the removal and storage of patient and employee files, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday. The settlement...
Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
Taney County to stop taking personal property lists by phone
Taney County residents will no longer be able to file their personal property lists over the phone in 2023. Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman announced her office will stop appraising or accepting personal property lists or business property lists over the phone starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The reason for...
Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
