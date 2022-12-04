ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year

Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
KTLO

Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday

Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
KTLO

Baxter County Quorum Court meets Tuesday night

The Baxter County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6 in the 2nd floor courtroom of the courthouse. Items on the agenda include approving an ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in October for the sheriff’s department; an ordinance to adopt the 2023 budget; an ordinance appropriating funds to purchase property near the airport; and ordinance to appropriate funds and reappropriate funds within the juvenile services budget; and an ordinance to appropriate grant funds for the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District.
KTLO

Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns

A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Mordecai Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Mordecai Robért, 36, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022 AD, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Mordecai was born on June 27, 1986 AD, in Newton, Alabama, to David and JoLynn Root Robért. Cai loved listening to Christian music. He enjoyed being with his family and dearly loved his supportive live in aid Ms. Carmen and his daily walks through his neighborhood.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville. Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died. He asked...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Pendergrass oversees final Quorum Court meeting before retirement

The final Quorum Court meeting of Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass’ career was filled with appreciation for his 16 years of service to the county. Several department heads stood up to speak on the opportunities he has provided to them and the citizens of Baxter County. In the Treasurer’s...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Norfork man pleads to drug charges in 3 cases

A Norfork man who has been arrested twice when found either passed out or sitting in parked vehicles and once after being stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Each time officers have come in contact with 43-year-old Christopher Gragg, he has been...
NORFORK, AR
Kait 8

Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Search and Rescue squad needs your help finding a vital part of its team. Radar can be vital to emergency response crews, but the missing “Radar” in this case isn’t what you think. “Radar” is the team’s tracking dog,...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Unofficial results: Wiseman re-elected as Big Flat mayor

Tuesday evening, citizens of Big Flat have re-elected Glenda Wiseman in the runoff for mayor. According to Judy Garner, Baxter County Election Commissioner, unofficial results show incumbent Glenda Wiseman with 19 votes, and challenger Charles Schmitt with 7. At this time, there were two absentee votes yet to be confirmed.
BIG FLAT, AR
KTLO

Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband

A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
LAKEVIEW, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County to stop taking personal property lists by phone

Taney County residents will no longer be able to file their personal property lists over the phone in 2023. Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman announced her office will stop appraising or accepting personal property lists or business property lists over the phone starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The reason for...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence

Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
OZARK COUNTY, MO

