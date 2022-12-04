The Baxter County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6 in the 2nd floor courtroom of the courthouse. Items on the agenda include approving an ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in October for the sheriff’s department; an ordinance to adopt the 2023 budget; an ordinance appropriating funds to purchase property near the airport; and ordinance to appropriate funds and reappropriate funds within the juvenile services budget; and an ordinance to appropriate grant funds for the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District.

1 DAY AGO