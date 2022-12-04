Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Fall feel follows foggy, wet start Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been under the influence of a cool air wedge the last two days, leaving things gloomy, grey and chilly. Wednesday starts that way with areas of fog, drizzle and rain. As a front lifts to the north throughout the afternoon, we’ll notice things getting...
wfxrtv.com
Winterizing the Mill Mountain Zoo
Winter can be rough in Roanoke with temps below freezing for several days, winds howling across the region making it feel even cold than it is, snow piles up and makes driving difficult, and ice storms are becoming more and more regular, so when the snow and ice arrive, we hunker down and wait for the all clear.
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
WDBJ7.com
Power restored for most AEP customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
WSLS
Get Fit with Britt | How to stay on track this holiday season
Cookies, cake, casseroles, candy... there are LOTS of treats to look forward to this holiday season! And yes, you CAN enjoy this season of food and stay on track with your nutritional goals. In this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” Diane Simmons, CEO and owner of Simply Fitness by Diane...
wfxrtv.com
Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
WDBJ7.com
Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
NRVNews
12/5: Rich Creek Christmas Parade
The Town of Rich Creek in Giles County, Virginia presents the 2022 Rich Creek Christmas Parade on Monday, December 5, 2022. The parade route will start at the Rich Creek Community Center and end at the car wash. After the parade, enjoy Santa and cocoa in the Town Office parking lot.
wvtf.org
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
WSET
Foot Problems Plaguing You? Let The Good Feet Store Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet store is designed to help you alleviate pain in your feet. They work with you to find inserts that may help bring you some relief. Emily spoke with a woman who was in a lot of pain before walking into the store and getting help.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
WDBJ7.com
Healthy affordable food options and other resources coming to NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Launched in 2017, the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative was a community collaborative spearheaded by NW residents, Roanoke College, Freedom First Credit Union, Local Environmental Agricultural Project (LEAP), United Way of Roanoke Valley, The City of Roanoke and a cross sector of other partners focused on reducing health disparities in the NW community.
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
theroanoker.com
Blue Ridge PBS Hosts Free Santa's Winter Wonderland
Blue Ridge PBS will host a free drive through Santa’s Winter Wonderland from December 8-23 (closed Monday-Wednesday) from 6-9 p.m. Santa’s Winter Wonderland combines Christmas magic with some additional character touches that are unique to PBS. Will Anderson, President and CEO, says, “We are once again able to bring this free drive through holiday lights experience to life with special appearances from ‘The Big Guy,’ Mrs. Clause and our own Pippy Pinewood. On special nights, we also welcome The Roanoke Grinch. It’s not just a Christmas lights display; it’s an experience that will put you in a merry mood for the entire holiday season.”
WDBJ7.com
Flu cases remain high in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’ve heard for the last few weeks about high numbers of flu cases early in the season. Monday, leadership at the CDC said this would be a “confusing season” with several circulating illnesses. Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts...
Comments / 1