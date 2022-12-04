Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the USTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wisr680.com
Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
wisr680.com
PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge
Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
wisr680.com
Cranberry’s Cardboard Compactor Reopens
Cranberry Township’s cardboard compactor is now open in a different location. The commercial-strength compactor has now moved to its own designated spot with a dedicated driveway at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. Officials remind residents that there are a few perimeters in order to use the compactor. Don’t...
wisr680.com
Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident
The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
wisr680.com
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide
It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
wisr680.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Residents Who Need Shoveling Help
Cranberry Township says residents who need help shoveling snow this winter can apply for assistance on their website. The ‘Snow Angels’ program pairs residents and volunteers with each other to help clear snow over the next few months. Cranberry Township sought out volunteers earlier this year, and now they say those who need assistance can fill out a request form.
wisr680.com
With Holiday Travel Picking Up, Police Remind Drivers Of Move Over Law
As travel picks up for the holiday season, police are reminding drivers about the state’s Move Over Law. It requires drivers approaching an emergency situation on the side of a highway to move over a lane. If they cannot do that, drivers must go at least 20 miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit.
wisr680.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
wisr680.com
Driver Charged In Fatal Cranberry Township Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident Sunday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The three vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road. Cranberry Township Police say 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin of Aliquippa was driving a U-Haul truck north on Route 19...
wisr680.com
SRU Receives Grant To Go Toward New Police HQ
Slippery Rock University will soon be building a new headquarters for their police department. The university announced that they were awarded $850,000 in grant funding from the state as part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This grant is in addition to a $750,000 RACP award SRU received last year.
wisr680.com
Slippery Rock Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in the Russell Wright Alumni House followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The Governance Committee...
wisr680.com
Glade Run On The Diamond To Serve As Warming Center
A new location will be the warming center in Butler for those experiencing homelessness. Glade Run Lutheran Services will be operating the center starting today through the end of March at their new location on the Diamond in the City of Butler. The warming center will give residents who are...
wisr680.com
Cohen Joins Shapiro Transition Committee
A well-known member of the Butler community is taking on a leadership role in the committee that will advise Pennsylvania’s next governor. Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau President Jack Cohen has been named to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee for Economic Development. This advisory committee will...
wisr680.com
Crash Victim’s Mother Thanks First Responder; Man Recovering
The man involved in a fiery crash is on the road to recovery, but is facing an uphill battle. 36-year-old Ryan Davidson of Butler suffered a seizure while driving on Fairground Hill Road last week in Butler Township. His vehicle went off the road and eventually caught fire. He was rescued by township police and fire fighters.
wisr680.com
Butler School Board Approves Naloxone Policy
The Butler Area School District has made a policy change that will soon make the overdose reversal drug Naloxone available in school facilities. At their meeting Monday night, the Butler School Board approved the second reading of the policy by a vote of 8 to 1. Superintendent Dr. Brian White...
Comments / 0