Marion County, AR

KTLO

Norfork man pleads to drug charges in 3 cases

A Norfork man who has been arrested twice when found either passed out or sitting in parked vehicles and once after being stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Each time officers have come in contact with 43-year-old Christopher Gragg, he has been...
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Gassville man pleads to assault, drug charges

A Gassville man facing charges in two criminal cases appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Oliverio pled guilty to his latest charges including possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, impairing the operation of a vital public facility and criminal mischief. He was...
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

MC man arrested for assaulting a woman while intoxicated

A Marion County man has been arrested after threatening and assaulting a woman while being intoxicated. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic battery. The victim came into the office with multiple bruises and slight discoloration around her throat.
MARION COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Man arrested after leading Stone County deputy on chase

A Stone County man is in jail facing multiple charges after leading a police chase while driving an allegedly stolen motorcycle. Tucker Moore is currently facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest or detention or a stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband

A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife

A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison

A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year

Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
KTLO

Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work

A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns

A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Police locate suspect in Rogersville who hid after crash

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – After an hours-long search in Rogersville, a man is now in custody. Police said the suspect was hiding out after being involved in a car crash.  A K-9 unit, authorities said, helped successfully find the suspect hiding in a barn at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.  Sgt. Randy Cummings with the Rogersville Police […]
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KTLO

Woman begs for prison time to help get off drugs

A 26-year-old woman stood before the bench in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and begged to be put in prison because she believed that would help her get off drugs. Andrea Stacy told Circuit Judge John Putman her life had basically been one long series of taking drugs, winding up in jail, and starting the cycle all over again when she was released.
KTLO

Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday

Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.

