Norfork man pleads to drug charges in 3 cases
A Norfork man who has been arrested twice when found either passed out or sitting in parked vehicles and once after being stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Each time officers have come in contact with 43-year-old Christopher Gragg, he has been...
Gassville man pleads to assault, drug charges
A Gassville man facing charges in two criminal cases appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Oliverio pled guilty to his latest charges including possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, impairing the operation of a vital public facility and criminal mischief. He was...
MC man arrested for assaulting a woman while intoxicated
A Marion County man has been arrested after threatening and assaulting a woman while being intoxicated. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic battery. The victim came into the office with multiple bruises and slight discoloration around her throat.
Man arrested after leading Stone County deputy on chase
A Stone County man is in jail facing multiple charges after leading a police chase while driving an allegedly stolen motorcycle. Tucker Moore is currently facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest or detention or a stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.
Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife
A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
Special meeting to purchase graders for Marion Co. Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 to discuss an ordinance to purchase graders.
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year
Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work
A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
Police locate suspect in Rogersville who hid after crash
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – After an hours-long search in Rogersville, a man is now in custody. Police said the suspect was hiding out after being involved in a car crash. A K-9 unit, authorities said, helped successfully find the suspect hiding in a barn at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. Randy Cummings with the Rogersville Police […]
Woman begs for prison time to help get off drugs
A 26-year-old woman stood before the bench in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and begged to be put in prison because she believed that would help her get off drugs. Andrea Stacy told Circuit Judge John Putman her life had basically been one long series of taking drugs, winding up in jail, and starting the cycle all over again when she was released.
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Virginia Fay Calabria of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Virginia Fay Calabria died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
