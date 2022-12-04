ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Bo, Hope, And Other Happy Returns

Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
SheKnows

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
soaphub.com

The Days of our Lives Pro-Choice Story Completely Misses The Mark

Days of our Lives has decided to join the pro-choice soap opera bandwagon when abortion is foremost in people’s minds after the June 24th Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Like General Hospital’s pro-choice tale involving Willow Tait, DAYS also got the whole thing wrong. A...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
SheKnows

It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’

When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married

Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together, what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Recaps: Life-Altering Decisions & Devastating Losses

The Days of our Lives recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature the seeing of ghosts, the end of relationships before they’ve even begun, deployed subterfuge, and so much more. Days of our Lives Recaps: Monday, November 28. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) touches back down in...
Popculture

John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed

Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
soaphub.com

DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Battlegrounds And Questionable Decisions

DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) troubles are far from over as his life continues to spiral. Twists and turns keep him on his toes as he watches things unravel before his eyes. He’s treated to yet another showdown with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), a heated confrontation with his son, and a drunken night he’ll never forget.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon panics when Finn asks him to do the unthinkable

Finn will ask Deacon to do the unthinkablePhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful has focused recent episodes on the love triangle involving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his ex-wives Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that another storyline that has been placed on the back burner is about to heat up. John Finnegan (Tyler Novlan) will share his opinion about his birth mom Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) and they will go to Deacon Sharp for answers.

