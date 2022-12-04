Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Working from home saves Denver employees 779 hours per yearSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meetingSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Gibson native says singing national anthem at New Orleans Pelicans game was 'surreal'
Gibson-born Kyante' Brumfield saw the New Orleans Pelicans were holding auditions for a national anthem singer on Instagram and decided to give it a shot. She stood in line for an hour-and-a-half to try out and learned she won the spot a week before the game. "Very surreal and liberating,...
"They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, I blew it all in one day" — Stephen Jackson reveals he blew his first NBA paycheck
Former three-point specialist Stephen Jackson reveals how he and Mike Bibby spent his first NBA pay check in a few hours.
The Ringer
The Pelicans With Zion Williamson Could Be the Team of the Future
Seerat and Kyle are joined by The Ringer’s own Zach Kram to discuss the Pelicans’ impressive start to the season. They begin by examining Zion Williamson’s devastating athleticism, his history in the league, and how other teams have to adjust to his size and strength. After the break, they dissect the rest of the Pelicans squad, talk about the moves they can make to get to the next level, and speculate on what lies ahead in the future (28:02).
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night. A loss to the Las Vegas Raiders would give the Rams 10 this season, tying the 1999 Denver Broncos for most by a defending Super Bowl champion. With plenty of games remaining, the Rams (3-9) are...
Mayor Hancock says he's advocating for Broncos stadium to stay in Denver
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tells CBS News Colorado he's been advocating to ensure the idea of moving the stadium for the Denver Broncos down the line isn't in the cards. It's been about three months since Walmart heirs, and some shareholders, bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion -- the most expensive NFL team purchase yet. The future of Empower Field at Mile High has been said to be the "number one decision" the football team's new owners will have to make. "The ownership team, their eyes are wide open right now in terms of their responsibilities and their hopes for...
Jets' Max Mitchell on non-football injury list, out for year
New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell was placed on the non-football injury list and will miss the rest of the season
Eagles could have top-5 pick from New Orleans Saints in 2023 NFL Draft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 11-1, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They sit in first place in the NFC East and own the No. 1 seed in the conference, which would give them a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage. With the Dallas Cowboys at 9-3 behind the Eagles, the matchup on Christmas Eve in Week 16 could have huge implications on playoff seeding. With all that said, what if I told you that the Eagles also might have a top five pick in next year's NFL draft? Yes, that's right. Thanks to a trade...
NFL Analysis Network
Saints’ Chris Olave Is 2nd WR Since 1970 To Accomplish This
The New Orleans Saints surprised a lot of people when they used the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. It wasn’t the fact that they picked a wide receiver which was surprising, as they were widely expected to add a pass catcher to their roster one way or another this offseason. It was that they picked Olave where they did.
Sporting News
Saints' QB options for 2023: New Orleans' best shot at franchise passer is in NFL Draft — kind of
So, who wants to play quarterback for the Saints next season?. Unsurprisingly, replacing Drew Brees hasn't been a simple or easy task. Since Brees' retirement following the 2020 season, the team has started Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Andy Dalton, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. That's not exactly a "Who's who"...
