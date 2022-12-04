ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ringer

The Pelicans With Zion Williamson Could Be the Team of the Future

Seerat and Kyle are joined by The Ringer’s own Zach Kram to discuss the Pelicans’ impressive start to the season. They begin by examining Zion Williamson’s devastating athleticism, his history in the league, and how other teams have to adjust to his size and strength. After the break, they dissect the rest of the Pelicans squad, talk about the moves they can make to get to the next level, and speculate on what lies ahead in the future (28:02).
CBS Denver

Mayor Hancock says he's advocating for Broncos stadium to stay in Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tells CBS News Colorado he's been advocating to ensure the idea of moving the stadium for the Denver Broncos down the line isn't in the cards. It's been about three months since Walmart heirs, and some shareholders, bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion -- the most expensive NFL team purchase yet. The future of Empower Field at Mile High has been said to be the "number one decision" the football team's new owners will have to make. "The ownership team, their eyes are wide open right now in terms of their responsibilities and their hopes for...
CBS Philly

Eagles could have top-5 pick from New Orleans Saints in 2023 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 11-1, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They sit in first place in the NFC East and own the No. 1 seed in the conference, which would give them a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage. With the Dallas Cowboys at 9-3 behind the Eagles, the matchup on Christmas Eve in Week 16 could have huge implications on playoff seeding. With all that said, what if I told you that the Eagles also might have a top five pick in next year's NFL draft? Yes, that's right. Thanks to a trade...
NFL Analysis Network

Saints’ Chris Olave Is 2nd WR Since 1970 To Accomplish This

The New Orleans Saints surprised a lot of people when they used the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. It wasn’t the fact that they picked a wide receiver which was surprising, as they were widely expected to add a pass catcher to their roster one way or another this offseason. It was that they picked Olave where they did.
