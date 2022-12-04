PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 11-1, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They sit in first place in the NFC East and own the No. 1 seed in the conference, which would give them a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage. With the Dallas Cowboys at 9-3 behind the Eagles, the matchup on Christmas Eve in Week 16 could have huge implications on playoff seeding. With all that said, what if I told you that the Eagles also might have a top five pick in next year's NFL draft? Yes, that's right. Thanks to a trade...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO