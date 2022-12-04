Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Norfork man pleads to drug charges in 3 cases
A Norfork man who has been arrested twice when found either passed out or sitting in parked vehicles and once after being stopped by an Arkansas State Police trooper appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Each time officers have come in contact with 43-year-old Christopher Gragg, he has been...
KTLO
Gassville man pleads to assault, drug charges
A Gassville man facing charges in two criminal cases appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Oliverio pled guilty to his latest charges including possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, impairing the operation of a vital public facility and criminal mischief. He was...
KTLO
MC man arrested for assaulting a woman while intoxicated
A Marion County man has been arrested after threatening and assaulting a woman while being intoxicated. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic battery. The victim came into the office with multiple bruises and slight discoloration around her throat.
Kait 8
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville. Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died. He asked...
KTLO
Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have deactivated a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old. Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department at (501) 362-8291.
KTLO
Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
KTLO
MC man arrested for an attempted break-in
A Marion County man has been arrested for breaking and entering or trying to enter a residence. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a male knocking on the door of a residence at various times, stating he was coming to “get” them.
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife
A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
KTLO
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
Kait 8
Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Search and Rescue squad needs your help finding a vital part of its team. Radar can be vital to emergency response crews, but the missing “Radar” in this case isn’t what you think. “Radar” is the team’s tracking dog,...
KTLO
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
KTLO
Baxter County jurors will not report the rest of the year
Baxter County jurors in group A, will not need to report to duty Wednesday. Group A jurors next reporting date is January 3 at 9. Jurors in group B will not need to report for the remainder of the year. The Baxter County Clerk’s office will notify jurors of the next reporting date.
KTLO
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
KTLO
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work
A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
Kait 8
One person injured after morning crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County. According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by a crash on U.S. Highway 63. The crash happened around 10 a.m.
KTLO
Special meeting to purchase graders for Marion Co. Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 to discuss an ordinance to purchase graders.
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
KTLO
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Virginia Fay Calabria of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Virginia Fay Calabria died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Comments / 2