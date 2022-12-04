A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.

STONE COUNTY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO