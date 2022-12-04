Read full article on original website
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
explore venango
Driver Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Libson Road
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a crash that occurred on November 18 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the accident happened on Libson Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
explore venango
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
explore venango
Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 8
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 8 in Franklin. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the incident happened on State Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road), north of Airport Road, in the City of Franklin, Venango County, around 7:41 a.m. on November 22.
beavercountyradio.com
Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission
(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
wtae.com
2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County
Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
wisr680.com
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide
It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
wisr680.com
Driver Charged In Fatal Cranberry Township Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident Sunday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The three vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road. Cranberry Township Police say 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin of Aliquippa was driving a U-Haul truck north on Route 19...
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
‘It’s not fair’: Loved ones remember Cranberry Township man killed in suspected DUI crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is being remembered as the “very best.”. B.J. Forsyth, 46, was killed Sunday when police say a drunk man driving a U-Haul blew a stoplight on Route 19 and crashed into the car he was driving. The U-Haul driver, 34-year-old...
erienewsnow.com
State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
wisr680.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
wdadradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
wisr680.com
Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash
Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
explore venango
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
explore venango
Knox Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide While DUI Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Knox man who is facing two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI stemming from a crash that occurred on August 22 on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. According to court documents, a...
Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing
A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife.
